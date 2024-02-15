Revived Netflix Series Unveils Season 3 Trailer After Peacock Cancellation

Girls5eva is almost ready to debut on its brand new streaming home. The fan-favorite musical comedy series was cancelled after its second season on Peacock, leading fans to believe it could be gone forever. However, Netflix chose to rescue Girls5eva from its frustrating fate. The series got a third season from Netflix, which will arrive alongside the first two seasons next month.

On Thursday, Netflix released the official trailer for Girls5eva Season 3, which you can watch in full below. The trailer contains footage from all three seasons of the series, considering they'll all be coming to Netflix at the same time. Every episode of Seasons 1 and 2 will debut on the service alongside all six episodes of Season 3.

There hasn't been any news about the future of Girls5eva beyond Season 3, though it seems like there is a possibility that it gets even more seasons on Netflix down the road if it performs well.

Here's the official synopsis for Girls5eva Season 3:

"The members of the late '90s girl-group Girls5eva – Dawn, Wickie, Summer, and Gloria – have reunited and recorded a new album, Returnity, so it's time for the next logical step: a comeback tour. With no plan, tour manager, or venues secured, the ladies pile into a van and hit the great unknown, doing their damnedest to promote their album and get back on top. In the process, Girls5eva will grapple with life on the road, see their relationships tested, play a billionaire's birthday party, sow their oats, confront parents they believe held them back, cross paths with the biggest pop star on the planet, and question if they really want 'the big time' again. Will Girls5eva fast-track their comeback and sell their tour documentary in the process? Or will the road destroy them?

"From creator and executive producer Meredith Scardino (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and starring Sara Bareilles (Waitress: The Musical), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton), Paula Pell (Saturday Night Live, A.P. Bio) and Busy Philipps (Freaks and Geeks), Girls5eva follows a one-hit-wonder girl group from the late '90s whose members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, aging parents, and debt, but can't they also be Girls5eva?"

Every episode of Girls5eva is set to join Netflix on March 14th.