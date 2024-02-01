New Megamind Movie and TV Series Trailer and Premiere Date Revealed by Peacock

It has been nearly fifteen years since the debut of Megamind, the tale of a supervillain mad scientist who becomes an unlikely ally of his city. The DreamWorks film has become something of a cult classic since its release — and now, it is branching out into a whole new medium. On Thursday, Peacock debuted the first look at two new extensions of the Megamind franchise — a new animated film Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate, as well as a new eight-episode companion series titled Megamind Rules! (formerly titled Megamind's Guide to Defending Your City). Both Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate and Megamind Rules! will premiere exclusively on Peacock on Friday, March 1st.

Both Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate and Megamind Rules! will star Keith Ferguson (Robot Chicken, DuckTales) as Megamind, Laura Post (Lego Marvel Avengers: Code Red) as Roxanne Ritchi, Josh Brener (Silicon Valley, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Ol' Chum, Maya Aoki Tuttle (Spidey and His Amazing Friends, Destiny 2) as Keiko Morita, Emily Tunon (Globos Negros) as Lady Doppler, Talon Warburton (Echo Base) as Lord Nighty-Knight Scott Adsit (Big Hero 6, 30 Rock) as Pierre Pressure, Chris Sullivan (This Is Us, Presence) as Behemoth, Tony Hale (The Mysterious Benedict Society) as Mel/Mr. Donut, Jeanine Mason (Upload, Roswell, New Mexico) as Christino Christo, and Adam Lambert (American Idol, The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again) as Machiavillain.

What Is Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate About?

In Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate, Megamind's former villain team, The Doom Syndicate, has returned. Our newly crowned blue hero must now keep up evil appearances until he can assemble his friends (Roxanne, Ol' Chum, and Keiko) to stop his former evil teammates from launching Metro City to the moon.

What Is Megamind Rules! About?

In Megamind Rules!, Megamind goes from being a supervillain and the scourge of Metro City to a superhero who's learning on the job. He'll be bringing the audience along for the ride, as Megamind's trusty brainbots will be recording everything, making him the world's first superhero influencer.

Alan Schoolcraft and Brent Simons, who wrote the original 2010 Megamind film, will executive produce Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate and Megamind Rules! alongside Eric Fogel.

As mentioned above, both Megamind vs. the Doom Syndicate and Megamind Rules! will premiere exclusively on Peacock on Friday, March 1st.