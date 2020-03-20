Let Trolls: World Tour Brighten Up Your Day With 10 Straight Hours of Smooth Jazz

Music is a huge part of the Trolls world, especially in Trolls: World Tour, which features Poppy and Branch making their way through six different lands scattered all around the world, each one dedicated to a different style of music. Everything from Funk and Country to Pop, Rock, and Hip Hop is represented in some form or fashion, including the genre of Jazz. Fans will come to know Jazz through its spokesman, fittingly named Chaz, and now the official Trolls: World Tour account is celebrating the upcoming film with 10 full hours of Chaz playing smooth jazz, something you probably didn’t know you wanted but now can’t get enough of.

As you can see in the video below, the 10 hours of jazz has already started, with a loop of Chaz in the background. The official account posted the video with the caption “Looking to take your day from boring to soaring? Sit back and let Smooth Jazz Chaz serenade you for the next 10 HOURS!!! 🎶🎷💕 #TrollsWorldTour”

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the jazz marathon in the video below.

Looking to take your day from boring to soaring? Sit back and let Smooth Jazz Chaz serenade you for the next 10 HOURS!!! 🎶🎷💕 #TrollsWorldTour https://t.co/w4390D7lDJ — DreamWorks Trolls (@Trolls) March 20, 2020

The official description for Trolls World Tour can be found below.

“Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return in an all-star sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s 2016 musical hit: Trolls World Tour. In an adventure that will take them well beyond what they’ve known before, Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake) discover that they are but one of six different Troll tribes scattered over six different lands and devoted to six different kinds of music: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop, and Rock. Their world is about to get a lot bigger and a whole lot louder.

A member of hard-rock royalty, Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom), aided by her father King Thrash (Ozzy Osbourne), wants to destroy all other kinds of music to let rock reign supreme. With the fate of the world at stake, Poppy and Branch, along with their friends – Biggie (James Corden), Chenille (Caroline Hjelt), Satin (Aino Jawo), Cooper (Ron Funches) and Guy Diamond (Kunal Nayyar) – set out to visit all the other lands to unify the Trolls in harmony against Barb, who’s looking to upstage them all.

Cast as members of the different musical tribes is one the largest, and most acclaimed, groups of musical talent ever assembled for an animated film. From the land of Funk are Mary J. Blige, George Clinton, and Anderson .Paak. Representing Country is Kelly Clarkson as Delta Dawn, with Sam Rockwell as Hickory and Flula Borg as Dickory. J Balvin brings Reggaeton, while Ester Dean adds to the Pop tribe. Anthony Ramos brings the beat in Techno and Jamie Dornan covers smooth jazz. World-renowned conductor and violinist Gustavo Dudamel appears as Trollzart and Charlyne Yi as Pennywhistle from the land of Classical. And Kenan Thompson raps as a hip-hop newborn Troll named Tiny Diamond.”

Trolls: World Tour hits theaters on April 17th.