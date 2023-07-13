Tron 3: Gotham and Star Wars Star Cameron Monaghan Cast Disney Sequel

Walt Disney Studios has been hard at work developing a new installment in the TRON franchise, and they have finally begun ramping up casting on the project. TRON: Ares is being led by Jared Leto and will also star Evan Peters, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Greta Lee, with Joachim Ronning in the director's chair. Not much is known about the plot for Tron 3, but it will give fans another attempt at bringing the franchise back to the forefront of pop culture. Since the announcement of the previous cast members, news about the film has been little to none, and with TRON: Ares getting ready to begin filming, more cast members are starting to be announced. According to Deadline, Cameron Monaghan (Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Gotham) has joined the cast in an undisclosed role, as details are being kept under wraps.

TRON Creator is Involved with New Movie

During a recent interview, TRON creator Steven Lisberger revealed that the TRON: Ares team is "hard at work" and also revealed that he's somewhat involved with the new movie.

"The Tron team is hard at work," Lisberger told the trade. "They are always hard at work. It's going to happen. My goal with these things in playing the Obi-Wan role is to say the one sentence that has an impact. I try to say something that is useful to them without getting into the weeds."

"We shot a storyboard movie on Tron 1. One of Disney's Nine Old Men was still out at the studio. I was so excited to show it to him because lord knows I could have used a mentor at that point. I showed him our storyboard movie. He sat there, he watched the whole thing, and then he turned to me and said, 'Kid — you're on your own.' And got up and walked out of the room," Lisberger said before adding that he's attempting to make his notes simpler for incoming creatives. "So I'm trying to keep my input down to sentences but hopefully sentences that are some use to them,"

TRON: Ares has been in the works for many years and has yet to receive a release date. But, with filming about to begin, we just may get some more updates on when we can expect the film to be released. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the TRON franchise as we learn it!

