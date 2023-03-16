Tron Producer Offers Update on Third Movie, "Feels Like the Right Time" (Exclusive)

The wait for a new Tron movie continues, but there may be some light at the end of the tunnel for longtime fans hoping to see a third installment in the franchise. Early this year, it was reported that Disney was indeed developing a third movie with Jared Leto starring and Joachim Rønning directing. There haven't been many updates since then, but the film's producer says the time for a third Tron "feels right."

Speaking with ComicBook.com at Walt Disney World's All the Disney Thrills event, featuring the new Tron: Lightcycle / Run attraction, producer Justin Springer confirmed the development status of the next Tron movie.

"Yeah, I'm a producer on whatever the upcoming film becomes, and hopefully we'll get to make it one day soon, but we're still in development on it," Springer said. "And there's not much that I can say about that just because we want to get everything in order and we want to make sure we have a movie that feels like it meets the ambition of the things that have come before it. So I would love to do it. And I think now the ideas that we've explored in Tron and where you would imagine those ideas evolving to are more relevant than they've ever been. So it feels like the right time. And there's a giant ride here now, and there's one in Shanghai, but we have to get it right. We have to get the story and we have to get the team right. And so there's still stuff to do before we have much to say about the movie."

Steven Lisberger, the director of the original Tron, isn't fully involved in the new franchise entry, but he is offering some advice and guidance on bringing another Tron to life.

"I play the Obi-Wan role, where less is more," Lisberger told ComicBook.com. "Ideally, I could give them three sentences, that's all they would need. But I'm not down to three sentences yet."

Tron: Lightcycle / Run opens in Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom on April 4th.