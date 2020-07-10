Tron Fans Are Losing It After Jared Leto Pays Tribue to the Original Film

By Spencer Perry

This week has seen fans of the Tron franchise working through a lot of emotions. A report from The Disinider began to make the rounds online suggesting that a director search is underway at Disney for the upcomingTRON 3, and that Jared Leto remains in talks to star. To add a new wrinkle, the site reported that the Tron: Legacy cast could potentially return as well. This news was met with a lot of responses from Tron fans, but Disney themselves have not offered any updates on the property's future. That still remains true, but a new tweet from Leto himself has fans wondering.

Leto took to Twitter earlier this morning writing in tribute to the original film in the series, tweetin: "38 years ago this film was released - it’s sparked my imagination and changed my life. Happy anniversary to the one and only TRON!" Fans have taken this Tweet to be a clear message from Leto that he is involved in a third Tron movie and that it's definitely moving forward. We've collected some of the responses below which show that there is a clear audience for a new film.

Disney music executive Mitchell Leib previously confirmed that a script for TRON 3 exists and that the studio is hoping to have Daft Punk and director Joseph Krasinski return for the long-awaited sequel.

"We're looking at Tron 3," Leib said during an appearance on the Light the Fuse podcast. "And we've got a great script, I mean a really phenomenal script that we're very excited about. Whereas the timing wasn't right to have done it years ago, I think we feel like the timing is right now, and I feel like we've learned a lot of lessons from that last movie."

As you can see from the responses below, a lot of other people agree that now is the time for Tron 3 and they really want Jared Leto to star in it.

Not exactly....

prevnext

...but it sure seems like it, right?

prevnext

We see you Jared

prevnext

Not quite, but maybe

prevnext

There's definitely writing in those lines

prevnext

It really, really does

prevnext

Sure is

prevnext

We don't know that!

prevnext

This will be us in the theater

prevnext

Okay fine they are

prev

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Comments ( 1 )

of