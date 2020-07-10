Tron Fans Are Losing It After Jared Leto Pays Tribue to the Original Film
This week has seen fans of the Tron franchise working through a lot of emotions. A report from The Disinider began to make the rounds online suggesting that a director search is underway at Disney for the upcomingTRON 3, and that Jared Leto remains in talks to star. To add a new wrinkle, the site reported that the Tron: Legacy cast could potentially return as well. This news was met with a lot of responses from Tron fans, but Disney themselves have not offered any updates on the property's future. That still remains true, but a new tweet from Leto himself has fans wondering.
Leto took to Twitter earlier this morning writing in tribute to the original film in the series, tweetin: "38 years ago this film was released - it’s sparked my imagination and changed my life. Happy anniversary to the one and only TRON!" Fans have taken this Tweet to be a clear message from Leto that he is involved in a third Tron movie and that it's definitely moving forward. We've collected some of the responses below which show that there is a clear audience for a new film.
Disney music executive Mitchell Leib previously confirmed that a script for TRON 3 exists and that the studio is hoping to have Daft Punk and director Joseph Krasinski return for the long-awaited sequel.
"We're looking at Tron 3," Leib said during an appearance on the Light the Fuse podcast. "And we've got a great script, I mean a really phenomenal script that we're very excited about. Whereas the timing wasn't right to have done it years ago, I think we feel like the timing is right now, and I feel like we've learned a lot of lessons from that last movie."
As you can see from the responses below, a lot of other people agree that now is the time for Tron 3 and they really want Jared Leto to star in it.
