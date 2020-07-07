TRON 3: Disney Exec Says “Time Is Right” for the Sequel

Tron: Legacy didn't exactly light the world on fire when it was released nearly 10 years ago, but its $400 million global box office haul was more than enough to convince its fans that it deserved a sequel. That sequel never came, but the cult status of the entire Tron franchise has done nothing but grow in the years since. The hype for more Tron has never been higher than it is today, and it appears that all of those patient fans may finally have something to celebrate. The folks at Disney are most definitely looking into a sequel to Tron: Legacy, with many feeling that the time is now right to explore more of the story.

During an appearance on the Light the Fuse podcast, Disney music executive Mitchell Leib opened up about the future of the Tron franchise, having overseen the production of Daft Punk's beloved work on Tron: Legacy. Not only has Leib been talking with the music duo about a sequel, but he also confirmed that there was already a script that Disney really likes. Now with Disney+ alive and thriving, Tron 3 may actually happen.

"Now with Disney+, I think there's opportunities to be creating content that we otherwise wouldn't have been able to create, you know because we're in the movie business," Leib explained. "We're in the big movie business, and unless it's a big movie idea we don't make small movies. We're only after basically billion dollar box office hits. On the one hand, that's great. On the other hand, that's a very narrow sleeve to operate in, and Disney+ I think is going to afford us the opportunity to expand and get much more diversified in the kind of content we can create. And Daft Punk has a bit of a television and movie development company, and all kinds of things they're into, businesses they're into. So I had lunch with Paul Hahn to further a bit of a starting conversation that we're looking at making a sequel to Tron now, we're looking at Tron 3. And we've got a great script, I mean a really phenomenal script that we're very excited about. Whereas the timing wasn't right to have done it years ago, I think we feel like the timing is right now, and I feel like we've learned a lot of lessons from that last movie."

Leib went on to say that one of the most important pieces to the puzzle would be getting Daft Punk on board for another Tron, which is something the group is apparently open to. Disney also seems hopeful that Tron: Legacy director Joseph Kosinski would return to helm the third movie.

"The right and first thing to do is to try and bring Daft Punk and would they want to," he said. "And the answer is they're always open tp anything and everything, but you gotta take it as it comes and see what the circumstances are. We don't even know who would be directing it, I mean we're hopeful Joe Kosinski would come back and do another one."

"A lot of things gotta fall into the right places, but certainly there's an open-mindedness to it," Leib added.

So there isn't anything incredibly concrete about these Tron 3 hopes, outside of what seems to be a completed script. That's more than enough to get the ball rolling, though, and Leib's words make it clear that Disney certainly has its eye on exploring more in the world of Tron.

Would you be excited for a third Tron movie? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.