TRON Fans Have a Lot of Thoughts About New Sequel Reports
It appears that, after nearly a decade, there may be some real movement towards another TRON movie. Fans have been begging for another TRON entry ever since TRON: Legacy was released in theaters back in 2010, but their cries have seemingly gone unanswered. Well, until now that is. Disney music executive Mitchell Leib confirmed that a script for TRON 3 exists and that the studio is hoping to have Daft Punk and director Joseph Krasinski return for the long-awaited sequel. Additionally, a report from The Disinider has been making the rounds online, suggesting there is a director search currently underway for TRON 3, with Jared Leto in talks to star and the Legacy cast potentially returning.
The only confirmation of anything regarding TRON 3 has come from Leib's conversation with Light the Fuse, so there are still a ton of unknowns when it comes to the sequel. That said, the reports have certainly spurned conversation amongst TRON fans online.
Given the cult statues that TRON and TRON: Legacy have achieved over the years, seeing a massive reaction to any news related to the franchise is to be expected. There are a lot of folks simply shouting from the virtual rooftops with glee. Then again, the other potential details stemming from the reports have others scratching their heads.
As excited as people are about another TRON movie, the idea of Leto starring is giving them pause. There are also quite a few fans who don't want to see a sequel without the likes of Kosinski, Garrett Hedlund, or Daft Punk involved.
Swerve
TRON 3 in development / jared leto in talks to star pic.twitter.com/KFymtzgHlR— karen han (@karenyhan) July 7, 2020
Joy to Despair
have i ever had whiplash from joy to despair faster than "Tron 3" followed by "Jared Leto" https://t.co/RZGRQ5DzUy— 🫐 get to the point, grand admiral (@thrawnsbiceps) July 7, 2020
Madman
I always said that Tron Legacy was great and deserved a sequel.— Vampragon43 (@_Vampragon43_) July 7, 2020
Now, Tron 3 is finally happening pic.twitter.com/XSxOtfMNAh
MAKE TRON 3
Make TRON 3. https://t.co/DbidJ3fyZa— Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) July 7, 2020
Anything Is Possible
TRON 3 IN THE WORKS?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/LKEKBM2HER— Chris (@c_lizardic) July 7, 2020
All In
As long as we get Joseph Kosinski to come back and direct and Daft Punk to help compose the score I'm all in for Tron 3. pic.twitter.com/lUPndR9vXH— Khalilah Alston (@Lilah01) July 7, 2020
Call Garrett Hedlund
You better give Garrett Hedlund a call for Tron 3 or else Disney pic.twitter.com/oVIg2tPi7U— Dylan Moses Griffin (@DMosesGriffin) July 7, 2020
Disappointed
The good news is Tron 3 is happening, the bad news is Jared Leto will play the main character pic.twitter.com/a54CMDxlgm— Isidro Castaneda (@Isidrocastane12) July 7, 2020
Devil Appears
*the devil appears* oh yes.. you'll get a Tron 3...
starring JARED LETO!
Muah hahaha ha ahahahaha! pic.twitter.com/ukM2stdEBe— Mask4Mask (@supership79) July 7, 2020
It's Happening!
OHMYGOD TRON 3 IS HAPPENING ??? pic.twitter.com/HlAJn10JnC— 𝐞𝐯𝐞⁷ | bIm (@monostae) July 7, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.