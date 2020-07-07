TRON Fans Have a Lot of Thoughts About New Sequel Reports

It appears that, after nearly a decade, there may be some real movement towards another TRON movie. Fans have been begging for another TRON entry ever since TRON: Legacy was released in theaters back in 2010, but their cries have seemingly gone unanswered. Well, until now that is. Disney music executive Mitchell Leib confirmed that a script for TRON 3 exists and that the studio is hoping to have Daft Punk and director Joseph Krasinski return for the long-awaited sequel. Additionally, a report from The Disinider has been making the rounds online, suggesting there is a director search currently underway for TRON 3, with Jared Leto in talks to star and the Legacy cast potentially returning.

The only confirmation of anything regarding TRON 3 has come from Leib's conversation with Light the Fuse, so there are still a ton of unknowns when it comes to the sequel. That said, the reports have certainly spurned conversation amongst TRON fans online.

Given the cult statues that TRON and TRON: Legacy have achieved over the years, seeing a massive reaction to any news related to the franchise is to be expected. There are a lot of folks simply shouting from the virtual rooftops with glee. Then again, the other potential details stemming from the reports have others scratching their heads.

As excited as people are about another TRON movie, the idea of Leto starring is giving them pause. There are also quite a few fans who don't want to see a sequel without the likes of Kosinski, Garrett Hedlund, or Daft Punk involved.