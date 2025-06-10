One of the Best DC Movies of the 2020s Is Now Free to Stream

The live-action DC Universe is getting a hard reset next month, with the long-awaited theatrical debut of James Gunn’s Superman. Leading up to this rebuild, the DC franchise has been in a strange state of uncertainty, with several movies from the previous regime released into theaters knowing they didn’t have a future. Even with that knowledge, a couple of movies were able to break through and resonate with fans. One, of course, was Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The other was Angel Manuel Soto’s Blue Beetle, which delivered one of the only DC characters that is being brought back into the new DCU.
Blue Beetle debuted in 2023 and star Xolo Maridueña brought the character to life in a way that resonated with just about every DC fan. The film was an instant favorite, a comic book throwback of sorts that kept things simple and focused on telling an effective, character-driven story. Blue Beetle has stood out as one of the best DC films of the decade so far, and fans will be delighted to know that the superhero adventure is now available to stream for free.
Tubi added Blue Beetle to its lineup at the start of the month, making it completely free for everyone to stream. Fans can head over to Tubi and watch the beloved hero’s big screen debut, which will be necessary ahead of the live-action launch of the new DCU. We don’t know when just yet, but this version of Jaime Reyes is coming to the franchise at some point.
Tubi’s Newest Movies & TV Shows
Blue Beetle was one of many great titles to hit Tubi’s lineup at the start of June. The streaming service also added films like A Knight’s Tale, Gremlins, Aquaman, Get Out, and more. You can check out the full list of Tubi’s June 1st additions below!
1982
50/50
88 Minutes
A Knight’s Tale
A Walk Among the Tombstones
Alone in the Dark
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Aquaman (2018)
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
B.A.P.S.
Baggage Claim
Ballad of Davy Crockett
Battleship
Big Momma’s House
Big Momma’s House 2
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Big Trouble in Little China
Blue Beetle
Brahms: The Boy II
Burlesque
Certain Women
Chariots of Fire
Clash of the Titans (1981)
Cleaner
Clouds of Sils Maria
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
Columbus
Daddy Day Care
Date and Switch
Deadstream
Delivery Man
Demolition Man
Divergent
Double Cross
Elysium
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Frankie & Alice
Free State of Jones
Friday the 13th (1980)
From Prada to Nada
Frozen
Fury
Hustle & Flow
Get Fast
Get Out
Gimme Shelter
Girl With All the Gifts
Gremlins
Gremlins 2: The New Batch
Hannibal Rising
Hereditary
House on Haunted Hill
In the Line of Fire
Jackass Number Two
Jackie Brown
Jaws
Jet Li’s Fearless
John Henry
Joy Ride
Jumper
Kong: Skull Island
La Llorona
Leatherface
Little Fish (2020)
Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
Lone Survivor
Love & Basketball
Love and Monsters
Love Don’t Cost a Thing
Madea’s Witness Protection
Malcolm X
Miss Sloane
Mom and Dad
Moonfall
Moonlight
Never Sleep Again: The Elm Street Legacy
Ninja Assassin
No Good Deed (2014)
Nobody’s Fool (2018)
Open Season 3
Open Season: Scared Silly
Overboard (1987)
Overboard (2018)
Panda Plan
Personal Shopper
Phoenix (2014)
Phone Booth
Piranha 3-D
Pixels
Puss in Boots
Raw Deal
Red 2
Run All Night
Secondhand Lions
Set It Off
Shooter
Soul Food
Stand Up Guys
Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye
Stomp the Yard
Stomp the Yard Homecoming
Stonewall (2015)
Superfly
Swiss Army Man
Taken (2008)
Taken 2
Taken 3
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Texas Chainsaw 3D
The Djinn
The First Purge
The Great Gilly Hopkins
The Impossible
The Inspection
The Karate Kid (2010)
The Lodge
The Men Who Stare at Goats
The Neverending Story
The Other Guys
The Purge
The Purge: Anarchy
The Right Stuff
The Seven Five
The Specialist
The Spectacular Now
The Standoff at Sparrow Creek
The Thin Blue Line
The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada
The Wedding Ringer
Then You Run
Under Seige
Under Seige 2: Dark Territory
Waiting to Exhale
Welcome to the Jungle
What’s Love Got to Do With It
White Boy Rick
White Chicks
White House Down
Wild Horses
You Can’t Live Forever
You Got Served