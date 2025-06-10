One of the Best DC Movies of the 2020s Is Now Free to Stream

The live-action DC Universe is getting a hard reset next month, with the long-awaited theatrical debut of James Gunn’s Superman. Leading up to this rebuild, the DC franchise has been in a strange state of uncertainty, with several movies from the previous regime released into theaters knowing they didn’t have a future. Even with that knowledge, a couple of movies were able to break through and resonate with fans. One, of course, was Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The other was Angel Manuel Soto’s Blue Beetle, which delivered one of the only DC characters that is being brought back into the new DCU.

Blue Beetle debuted in 2023 and star Xolo Maridueña brought the character to life in a way that resonated with just about every DC fan. The film was an instant favorite, a comic book throwback of sorts that kept things simple and focused on telling an effective, character-driven story. Blue Beetle has stood out as one of the best DC films of the decade so far, and fans will be delighted to know that the superhero adventure is now available to stream for free.

Tubi added Blue Beetle to its lineup at the start of the month, making it completely free for everyone to stream. Fans can head over to Tubi and watch the beloved hero’s big screen debut, which will be necessary ahead of the live-action launch of the new DCU. We don’t know when just yet, but this version of Jaime Reyes is coming to the franchise at some point.

Blue Beetle was one of many great titles to hit Tubi’s lineup at the start of June. The streaming service also added films like A Knight’s Tale, Gremlins, Aquaman, Get Out, and more. You can check out the full list of Tubi’s June 1st additions below!

