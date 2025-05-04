When Will Marvel’s Thunderbolts* Stream on Disney+?

Thunderbolts*, the 36th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is now playing in theaters, prompting many fans to wonder when it will be available to stream on Disney+. Directed by Jake Schreier, Thunderbolts* centers on established MCU antiheroes Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Ava Starr/Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian (David Harbour), John Walker/U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis Dreyfus), while introducing Robert Reynolds/Sentry (Lewis Pullman). The movie’s plot sees the titular team find themselves in a death trap they must find a way out of while reckoning with their pasts. Audiences are thrilled to see the MCU back in theaters for the first time since Captain America: Brave New World hit theaters back in February. The release of Thunderbolts* also marks one year until the MCU’s next big event, Avengers: Doomsday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

MCU fans and Disney+ subscribers are eagerly awaiting the release of Thunderbolts* on the streaming platform. Both audiences who saw the movie in theaters and those who prefer to watch it at home should take the opportunity to watch or re-watch Thunderbolts* on Disney+. However, fans must exercise patience because not much is clear when it comes to the streaming premiere of Thunderbolts*.

As of now, it’s not known when Thunderbolts* will arrive on Disney+ for subscribers to stream. Typically, streaming premiere dates for MCU movies aren’t announced until months after the theatrical release date. In fact, Marvel and Disney still have not revealed when Captain America: Brave New World will be available to stream on Disney+, though it should be coming soon. Thus, subscribers should prepare to wait a while before finding out when Thunderbolts* will hit the platform. Given that Thunderbolts* does not currently have a streaming premiere date, all fans can do for now is speculate when the film will arrive on Disney+.

When Could Thunderbolts* Arrive on Disney+?

Thankfully, previous MCU titles can provide some insight into a possible streaming premiere date for Thunderbolts*. The gap between Thunderbolts*‘ theatrical release and streaming premiere date will largely depend on its box office success. An average performance should see Thunderbolts* adhere to the standard 90-day theatrical window, transferring to streaming three months after its release. In this case, the movie could arrive on Disney+ as early as July 31st. The MCU’s 2023 movies, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and The Marvels all followed this model, releasing on Disney+ roughly 90 days after their theatrical premieres.

If Thunderbolts* becomes a major hit at the box office, its theater-to-streaming window might look more similar to that of 2024’s Deadpool and Wolverine, which hit Disney+ 109 days after it opened in theaters. In the event of a massive Thunderbolts* success, the film should be available to stream around late August. Regardless of how Thunderbolts* performs, it looks like MCU fans can expect to stream the movie at some point this summer.

Thunderbolts* is now playing in movie theaters.