Twilight Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce's Cause Of Death Reported By Coroner

Last month brought the shocking and sad news that Gregory Tyree Boyce, known for playing a part in the original Twilight movie, had passed away at the age of 30. It was unclear at the time what the cause of death was but The Hollywood Reporter now brings word that an official cause has been determined. The site reports that Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg has indicated that both Boyce and his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju both "died from the effects of cocaine and fentanyl intoxication," their deaths have been ruled accidental. Boyce is survived by his mother and a 10-year-old daughter, Alaya.

Though he only had two credits on his acting resume, Boyce had a notable scene in the 2008 adaptation of Stephenie Meyer's novel. Playing the part of Tyler Crowley in the film, Boyce was the young man behind the wheel of the van that almost hits Kristen Stewart's Bella, only for her to be saved by Robert Pattinson's Edward and quickly discover his vampiric nature. His other acting credit is for a music video by Trevor Jackson for his song "Apocalypse."

In a statement released to TMZ after his passing, Boyce's family said: "We as family of Gregory Boyce are very saddened by our loss. He was a dad, son, grandson, brother, uncle, and friend. He was the light of all our lives and we are very saddened by his death...The Gregory we knew was intimate with the world and a good person. He was a very respectful and responsible man. He always put others first. The family would like to ask for our privacy as we mourn our losses and thank you for your well wishes.”

Boyce's mother, Lisa Wayne, confirmed her son's passing on social media back in May. She also revealed the lengths that Boyce was going to to prepare for his future, including plans for a new wing restaurant with all of the flavors developed by Boyce and named for his favorite rappers. She posted the logo for the restaurant that was to-be online along with her touching tribute.

"The last time I saw you on Monday, May 11, 2020, I went to your house to eat leftovers from Mother's day," Wayne added. "We watched a Dave Chappelle show and you walked me to my car, hugged me, kissed me on my cheek and told me that you love me and to call you when I got home. That was it. Never another hug, kiss or to hear those words, I love you again. I'm broken. I love you Greggy, my Hunny."

(Cover photo by Michael Bezjian/WireImage/Getty Images)

