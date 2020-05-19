Twilight Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce Dead at Age 30

Gregory Tyree Boyce, known for playing a part in the original Twilight movie, has passed away at the age of 30 TMZ reports. Boyce was found dead along with his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju in Las Vegas last week with the cause of death currently unknown. Though he only had two credits on his acting resume, Boyce had a notable scene in the 2008 adaptation of Stephenie Meyer's novel. Playing the part of Tyler Crowley in the film, Boyce was the young man behind the wheel of the van that almost hits Kristen Stewart's Bella, only for her to be saved by Robert Pattinson's Edward and quickly discover his vampiric nature. His other acting credit is for a music video by Trevor Jackson for his song "Apocalypse."

Boyce's mother, Lisa Wayne, confirmed his passing on social media, writing: "The last time I saw you on Monday, May 11, 2020, I went to your house to eat leftovers from Mother's day, we watched a Dave Chappelle show and you walked me to my car, hugged me, kissed me on my cheek and told me that you love me and to call you when I got home. That was it. Never another hug, kiss or to hear those words, I love you again. I'm broken. I love you Greggy, my Hunny."

Wayne went on to reveal the lengths that Boyce was going to to prepare for his future, including plans for a new wing restaurant with all of the flavors developed by Boyce and named for his favorite rappers. She posted the logo for the restaurant that was to-be online along with her touching tribute.

"I'm sick without you. I'm torn, I'm lost. I'm in pain," Wayne wrote. "I'd text you or call you when I was broken or worried about something, and you'd tell me, Ma, I got you, we'll get thru this together. Boy. Why did you leave me. We lived in the same complex and you were my dinner. You'd cook, I'd come eat and chill and walk back home. During quarantine, we started walking in the evenings. Me, you, Natalie, Alaya and Kaniya found a beautiful trail to walk on, we loved it out there. I wanted to lose weight so bad, but you just kept cooking and I cannot resist your food. Since you've left me baby, I've lost 7 lbs."

Boyce is survived by his mother and a 10-year-old daughter, Alaya. May he rest in peace.

(Cover photo by Michael Bezjian/WireImage/Getty Images)