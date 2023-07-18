How to Watch All the Twilight Movies

The big screen adaptation of the Twilight Saga may have ended more than a decade ago, but the love from fans of the franchise hasn’t waned in the slightest. Year after year, the Twilight films are heavily rewatched by the franchise faithful, consistently keeping them in the conversation. Of course, that means people are always looking out for where to streaming the five-part saga, especially since it isn’t one of those franchises that has a permanent streaming home.

A franchise like Star Wars can always be found on Disney+. That isn’t the case for a series like Twilight, which bounces from streaming service to streaming service pretty regularly. This week, the Twilight films made another big streaming change. All five films in the Twilight Saga were added to Peacock’s lineup on July 17th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re looking to watch the Twilight films, Peacock is now the place to do it, at least if you don’t want any ads breaking up the action. Amazon’s Freevee service also has the Twilight movies right now, but that service is strictly ad-supported. Twilight, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, and The Twilight Saga: Part 2 are currently available to stream on both services.

What Else Is New on Peacock?

The Twilight films are just a few of the major titles that recently arrived on Peacock. On the first of the month, the streaming service brought in a whole horde of movies, including all four Hunger Games films. You can check out the full list of July 1st big additions below.

Air Force One

American Gangster

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Wedding

American Reunion

American Psycho

American Psycho 2

Angel of Christmas

Angels & Demons

Apollo 13

Away & Back

Baby Mama

Billy Elliot

Blue Crush

Blue Crush 2

The Burbs

Christmas Festival of Ice

A Christmas Melody

The Christmas Parade

The Christmas Spirit

The Christmas Train

Christmas with Tucker

Couples Retreat

Cowboys & Aliens

The Da Vinci Code

The Day After Tomorrow

Debbie Macomber’s Mr. Miracle

Do The Right Thing

Downtown Abbey

Engaging Father Christmas

Finding Father Christmas

For The Love of the Game

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Half Baked

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

Here Comes The Boom

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Hollow Man

Horizon Line

The Hunger Games

Hunger Games: Catching Fire

Hunger Games: The Mocking Jay Part 1

Hunger Games: The Mocking Jay Part 2

Inferno

Inside Man

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3-D

Jaws: The Revenge

Jumping The Broom

Karen Kingsbury’s The Bridge

Larry Crowne

The Last Airbender

Lone Survivor

A Majestic Christmas

Mama

Mamma Mia!

Marrying Father Christmas

Meet Joe Black

Meet the Parents

Meet the Fockers

Little Fockers

Love at First Bark

Mystery Men

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

A Nutcracker Christmas

Reality Bites

Role Models

A Rose for Christmas

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Lost Without You

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: One in a Million

A Song for Christmas

The Terminal

That Awkward Moment

This Is 40

The Turning

Van Helsing

Waterworld

Wimbledon

Woody Woodpecker

Coming Soon to Peacock

Peacock also has some major additions on the horizon. At the end of this month, the streamer will release the first season of its highly anticipated new TV series, Twisted Metal, which is based on the popular video game franchise.

The streamer is also set to add the biggest movie of the year to its lineup in the coming weeks. On August 3rd, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will arrive on Peacock for its streaming debut.