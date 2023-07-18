Peacock Raising Its Prices for the Very First Time

Peacock is about to get a little more expensive. Since it launched in 2020, NBCUniversal’s streaming service has stayed at the same price. With multiple tiers, the service has given subscribers all sorts of options for how they want to watch movies and TV. On Monday, Peacock announced that its prices will be going up, the first time the service has hiked its subscription costs in the three years since it launched.

Depending on which version of Peacock you subscribe to, your monthly subscription cost will increase by either $1 or $2. The basic, free version of Peacock will still be free, though there are serious limits as to how much you can actually watch on that version.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Peacock Premium, which includes the full movie and TV lineup supported by ads, currently costs $4.99, but the price will go up to $5.99 with the upcoming price hike. Peacock Premium Plus, which has no ads on its regular programming and allows you to watch local NBC channels live, is going up from $9.99 to $11.99.

When Is Peacock Raising Its Prices?

These new prices are taking effect immediately for new Peacock signups. If you don’t already have a Peacock account, these prices reflect how much it will cost from the moment you sign up. If you’re already subscribed to Peacock, the price change will take effect on August 17th.

New Movies and TV Shows Coming to Peacock

The Peacock price hike is on the horizon, but the streaming service is also preparing to release a couple of its most anticipated titles over the next few weeks. It’s no coincidence that the increase in prices is happening just as the biggest movie of the entire year is set to debut on the service.

The film in question is The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Making over a billion dollars at the box office, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a bonafide hit, far and away the most successful movie in 2023. Peacock recently announced that The Super Mario Bros. Movie would be making its streaming debut on the service on August 3rd.

The debut of The Super Mario Bros. Movie comes about a week after one of Peacock’s biggest TV titles of 2023 premieres. Twisted Metal, the adaptation of the popular video game series, stars Anthony Mackie and is set to be released on July 27th. With those two titles arriving in the near future, Peacock’s price hike certainly comes at an important time.

Are you disappointed to see Peacock raising its streaming prices? Will you still subscribe after the price hike? Let us know in the comments!