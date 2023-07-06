Super Mario Bros. Movie Reveals Peacock Release Date

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has announced when it will be streaming on Peacock. It feels like not that long ago the Universal and Nintendo film was in theaters. But, now fans can stream The Super Mario Bros. Movie from the comfort of their couches on August 3. That should be awesome news for viewers who wanted a return trip to the Mushroom Kingdom or people that didn't make it out to the theater to see it the first time. (Although, that wild box office success would seem to indicate that most people rushed out to see this one on the big screen from the first moment they could.)

If that weren't cool enough, The Super Mario Bros. Movie also comes with special features and bonus content on Peacock. Things like "Getting to Know the Cast," which focuses on behind-the-scenes interviews, and a field guide are there to browse. (This might help some of the parent that haven't freshened up on the Super Mario lore since the late 90s.) Of course Peacock also had to include the lyric video for Jack Black's "Peaches." That song has become a fan-favorite since the movie's release. So, there's a lot for people to dive into when the movie hits the streamer on August 3.

Is The Super Mario Bros. Movie Good?

Comicbook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh reviewed the Illumination and Nintendo collaboration for the site. He enjoyed the expressive art style and vivid use of colors. However, when it comes to the story of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, there could be a little bit more there. Fans of the franchise will probably be delighted by all the clever nods to the character's history and the presence of so many different things from Nintendo's storied output.

"The movie does do an effective job at capturing the colorful and playful worlds of the series, as studio Illumination manages to honor the source material while also translating it organically to the big screen," Cavanaugh argued. "These characters look like their pixelated counterparts as they jump, slide, and punch their way through fantastical lands, to the point that one could easily assume they're watching another player embark on the adventure."

"One sequence involving Rainbow Road, in particular, will make your hands reflexively reach for a controller and hope to find yourself with a red shell," he continued. "Sprinkled throughout the entire film are direct nods to the cinematic sensibilities of virtually every title in the Mario library, from platforming side-scrollers to overhead investigations illuminated by flashlights."

Guillermo Del Toro Loved Super Mario Bros. and Spider-Verse

In a recent moment at the Annecy Film Festival, Guillermo Del Toro shared his pleasure with so many different animated films achieving success in recent years. It feels like titles like Super Mario Bros. and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse have been able to soar recently.

"The three hits of Spider-Verse, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Mario are moving things, allowing a little more latitude, but there are still big fights to be had. Animation to me is the purest form of art, and it's been kidnapped by a bunch of hoodlums. We have to rescue it. [And] I think that we can Trojan-horse a lot of good shit into the animation world."

Del Toro added, "Why] does everything act as if they're in a sitcom? I think is emotional pornography. All the families are happy and sassy and quick, everyone has a one-liner. Well, my dad was boring. I was boring. Everybody in my family was boring. We had no one-liners. We're all f-ed up. That's what I want to see animated. I would love to see real life in animation. I actually think it's urgent. think it's urgent to see real life in animation."

Will you be checking out Mario Bros. when it hits Peacock? Let us know down in the comments!