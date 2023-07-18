Killing It Season 2 Trailer Reveals Premiere Date on Peacock

Killing It Season 2 has a new trailer out, featuring its premiere date on Peacock. Killing It is a TV series starring Craig Robinson (The Office, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as a man named “Craig” who is down and out in life, trying to get it together enough to be a successful man who is able to be a role model for his daughter – before his ex-wife moves her to a different state.

Killing It has flown under the radar with a mass audience, but those who watched it responded well to its uniquely offbeat blend of comedy and drama. Robinson and co. did enough to convince Peacock to continue the series into Season 2 – which will premiere on August 17th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Find out more details about Killing It Season 2, below:

KILLING IT — “Timber” Episode 208 — Pictured: (l-r) Scott MacArthur as Brock, Craig Robinson as Craig— (Photo by: Tyler Golden/PEACOCK)