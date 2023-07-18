Killing It Season 2 Trailer Reveals Premiere Date on Peacock

Killing It Season 2 has a new trailer out, featuring its premiere date on Peacock. Killing It is a TV series starring Craig Robinson (The Office, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as a man named “Craig” who is down and out in life, trying to get it together enough to be a successful man who is able to be a role model for his daughter – before his ex-wife moves her to a different state.
Killing It has flown under the radar with a mass audience, but those who watched it responded well to its uniquely offbeat blend of comedy and drama. Robinson and co. did enough to convince Peacock to continue the series into Season 2 – which will premiere on August 17th.
PEACOCK RELEASES OFFICIAL TRAILER, PREMIERE DATE AND FIRST LOOK IMAGES FOR ‘KILLING IT’ SEASON 2, STARRING CRAIG ROBINSON
Series Produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group
Season 2 of the Original Comedy Series Will Premiere Exclusively On Peacock August 17, 2023
NOTE FROM CRAIG ROBINSON, EXECUTIVE PRODUCER AND STAR
Completed as of June 9, 2023 – Well, we’re back for more “Killing It.” It’s the same wild rollercoaster as last year — an ambitious, complex exploration of life and pursuit of the American Dream mixed in with some of the stupidest jokes on television. We got so many amazing guest stars this season, while returning all our old favorites. Except for the snakes. There are many less snakes this year. But don’t worry, there’s plenty more hurdles to jump through, like deadly snails. Anyway, please enjoy and thank you for supporting unique original comedy. -Craig
ABOUT KILLING IT SEASON 2
S2 Logline: Killing It is a comedy about class, capitalism, and one man’s quest to achieve the American Dream. But first he has to overcome vicious criminals, nature run wild, and worst of all, corporate America.
Cast: Craig Robinson (Craig), Claudia O’Doherty (Jillian), Rell Battle (Isaiah)
Guest Stars: Tim Heidecker (Rodney Lamonica), Stephanie Nogueras (Camile), Jet Miller (Vanessa), Scott MacArthur (Brock), Wyatt Walter (Corby), Dot-Marie Jones (Jackie Boone), Katie Kershaw (Natalie-Ray Boone), Joe Massingill (Ray-Nathan Boone), Melanie Field (Shayla), Tim Simons (Agent Burton) Fatimah Taliah (Maya), Beck Bennett (Johnny), Kyle Mooney (Bugs)
Co-Showrunners / Writers / Executive Producers: Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici
Executive Producers: Craig Robinson, Mark Schulman
Directors: Mo Marable (201, 202), Michael Weaver (203, 204), Shahrzad Davani (205, 206), Dan Goor (207), Luke Del Tredici (208)
Produced By: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group
Format: 8 x 30 min episodes, comedy
Filming Location: Los Angeles