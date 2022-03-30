Twilight Saga Getting a New Streaming Home (for One Month Only)

Following a recent exit from Netflix, the films in the Twilight Saga are finally heading to a new streaming home. Hulu is going to be adding all five Twilight movies to its lineup in April. While that news is certainly exciting for longtime fans of the franchise, it also comes with a bit of bad news. Those five Twilight films will only be available on Hulu for 30 days, then they’re exiting the service once again.

Hulu recently revealed the complete streaming calendar for April and it has the Twilight Saga arriving on April 1st. Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn: Part 1, and Breaking Dawn: Part 2 are all being added on the same day. Unfortunately, when you look at the films exiting Hulu in April, all five of those titles are set to exit on April 30th. So fans will have one month to stream Twilight before the entire franchise disappears from Hulu once again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Twilight movies are just a few of the titles being added to Hulu to kick off the new month. Here’s the full list of movies and TV shows heading to Hulu on April 1st:

Love Me: Complete Season 1

ALL INCLUSIVE (2008)

ANTZ (1998)

ARMORED (2009)

AUSTENLAND (2013)

BATTLESHIP (2012)

BLIND DATE (1987)

BLUE STREAK (1999)

BOYS ON THE SIDE (1995)

BRIGSBY BEAR (2017)

CASESE QUIEN PUEDA (2015)

CASPER (1995)

CHEECH AND CHONG’S NEXT MOVIE (1980)

CHEECH & CHONG’S GET OUT OF MY ROOM (1984)

CONSPIRACY THEORY (1997)

COPYCAT (1995)

CRANK (2006)

DEATH AT A FUNERAL (2010)

DEFINITELY, MAYBE (2008)

THE DUKES OF HAZZARD (2005)

EYES WIDE SHUT (1999)

THE FIVE-YEAR ENGAGEMENT (2012)

FLY AWAY HOME (1996)

GET HIM TO THE GREEK (2010)

GLEE THE 3D CONCERT MOVIE (2011)

HANNA (2011)

HOT SHOTS! PART DEUX (1993)

I NOW PRONOUNCE YOU CHUCK & LARRY (2007)

IN THE ARMY NOW (1994)

INSOMNIUM (2017)

INSTRUCTIONS NOT INCLUDED (2013)

THE INTERNATIONAL (2009)

JOHN CARPENTER’S VAMPIRES (1998)

JUST MY LUCK (2006)

KNOWING (2009)

KUSAMA: INFINITY (2018)

LADRONES (2015)

LOOK WHO’S TALKING (1989)

LOOPER (2012)

LOVE ACTUALLY (2003)

MADE IN AMERICA (1993)

MR. POPPER’S PENGUINS (2010)

NATIONAL LAMPOON’S DIRTY MOVIE (2011)

THE NEGOTIATOR (1998)

NIGHT RAIDERS (2021)

OPEN RANGE (2003)

PEGGY SUE GOT MARRIED (1986)

PHANTOM (2013)

POSTCARDS FROM THE EDGE (1990)

THE POWER OF ONE (1992)

PRACTICAL MAGIC (1998)

RADIO (2003)

RAMONA AND BEEZUS (2010)

RUNAWAY JURY (2003)

THE RUNAWAYS (2010)

SCOOBY-DOO (2002)

SCOOBY-DOO 2: MONSTERS UNLEASHED (2004)

SHREK (2001)

SHREK 2 (2004)

THE SIEGE (1998)

SINGLE WHITE FEMALE (1992)

SNAKEHEAD (2021)

STAY (2005)

THE TAILOR OF PANAMA (2001)

THAT’S MY BOY (2012)

THINK LIKE A MAN (2012)

THREE FUGITIVES (1989)

TWILIGHT (2008)

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: NEW MOON (2009)

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: ECLIPSE (2010)

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: BREAKING DAWN, PART 1 (2011)

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: BREAKING DAWN, PART 2 (2012)

VERTICAL LIMIT (2000)

WALK HARD: THE DEWEY COX STORY (2007)

WATCHMEN (2009)

WOLF (1994)

Will you be checking out the Twilight movies while they’re on Hulu next month? Let us know in the comments!