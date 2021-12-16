The Entire Twilight Saga Is Leaving Netflix

Netflix is kicking off the new year in disappointing fashion, as it will lose an entire film franchise in the first 15 days of January. All five films in the beloved Twilight Saga have been streaming on Netflix for a few months now, and fans have been enjoying rewatching them or, in some cases, discovering them for the first time. Unfortunately, the franchise won’t be on Netflix much longer.

On Wednesday, Netflix revealed the full list of movies and TV shows that are being added to the streaming lineup in January 2022. As always, that list was accompanied by the titles that will be exiting Netflix in that same month. The “Last Call” section of the newsletter for January has all five Twilight films leaving the streaming service in just a few weeks.

Twilight, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1, and The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2 will all be leaving Netflix on January 15th. The Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson franchise, based on the novels by Stephanie Meyer, was a hit with teen audiences and helped usher in an entire era of big budget YA adaptations. This time next month, however, the entire series will be removed from Netflix and fans will once again resort to wearing out their DVD copies.

Unfortunately, the Twilight movies aren’t the only titles leaving Netflix in January. You can check out the full list of next month’s Netflix exits below.

Leaving 1/1/22

Snowpiercer

Leaving 1/5/22

Episodes: Seasons 1-5

Leaving 1/6/22

A Ghost Story

Ballerina

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Leaving 1/10/22

Hardy Bucks: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 1/11/22

Betty White: First Lady of Television

Leaving 1/15/22

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

Twilight

Leaving 1/17/22

The Bling Ring

Homefront

Leaving 1/21/22

The Shannara Chronicles: Seasons 1-2

Leaving 1/31/22

Bleach: The Entry

Bleach: The Rescue

Bleach: The Substitute

Cloud Atlas

The General’s Daughter

My Girl 2

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Seasons 1-8

Mystic River

Shutter Island

Are you disappointed to see Twilight or any of these other movies leaving Netflix in January? Let us know in the comments!