Twisters: The Album Full Tracklist Announced

The 29-song Twisters soundtrack includes music from Luke Combs, Leon Bridges, and Shania Twain.

By Charlie Ridgely

We're still a month and a half away from the big screen debut of Universal's Twisters, but fans are already getting excited about the film's jam-packed soundtrack. Following in the footsteps of the original Twister, this new blockbuster is getting a loaded album to go along with it. Twisters: The Album will be released alongside the film on July 19th, and it is set to have a whopping 29 songs included.

Twisters: The Album is already available for pre-order on digital formats, CD, and multiple vinyl pressings. Additionally, Universal and Atlantic Records have revealed the complete tracklist for the album, which includes new music from hit artists like Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Tyler Childers, Leon Bridges, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, and Shania Twain.

Here's the complete list of songs being featured on the Twisters soundtrack:

  1. "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" – Luke Combs
  2. "Ain't in Kansas Anymore" – Miranda Lambert
  3. "Steal My Thunder" – Conner Smith (feat. Tucker Wetmore)
  4. "Feelin' Country" – Thomas Rhett
  5. "The Cards I've Been Dealt" – Warren Zeiders
  6. "Never Left Me" – Megan Moroney
  7. "Out of Oklahoma" – Lainey Wilson
  8. "Hell or High Water" – Bailey Zimmerman
  9. "Dead End Road" – Jelly Roll
  10. "Country Classic" – Kane Brown
  11. "Tear Us Apart" – Sam Barber
  12. "Song While You're Away" – Tyler Childers
  13. "Already Had It" – Tucker Wetmore
  14. "Chrome Cowgirl" – Leon Bridges
  15. "Death Wish Love" – Benson Boone
  16. "Boots Don't" – Shania Twain & Breland
  17. "Stronger Than a Storm" – Dylan Gossett
  18. "Chasing the Wind" – Lanie Gardner
  19. "Leave the Light On" – Jelly Roll (feat. Alexandra Kay)
  20. "Before I Do" – Wyatt Flores & Jake Kohn
  21. "Caddo County" – The Red Clay Strays
  22. "Blackberry Wine" – Tanner Usrey
  23. "Too Easy" – Tanner Adell
  24. "Shake Shake (All Night Long)" – Mason Ramsey
  25. "New Loop" – Tyler Halverson
  26. "Touchdown" – Flatland Cavalry
  27. "Driving You Home" – Nolan Taylor
  28. "Wall of Death" – Wilderado, Ken Pomeroy, & James McAlister
  29. "(Ghost) Riders in the Sky" – Charley Crockett

So far, three tracks from the soundtrack are already available to listen to and purchase. Luke Combs' "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" is the big single from the album and was featured in the Twisters trailer. That was the first song to be released and it was given a Twisters-inspired music video, featuring some footage from the film.

Since that song's release, Atlantic Records and Universal Pictures have also unveiled "Hell or High Water" by Bailey Zimmerman and "Never Left Me" by Megan Moroney.

Twisters is set to hit theaters on July 19, 2024. The film stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Katy O'Brian, Kiernan Shipka, Maura Tierney, Anthony Ramos, Sasha Lane, Brandon Perea, and new Superman star David Corenswet.

