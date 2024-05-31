Twisters: The Album Full Tracklist Announced

We're still a month and a half away from the big screen debut of Universal's Twisters, but fans are already getting excited about the film's jam-packed soundtrack. Following in the footsteps of the original Twister, this new blockbuster is getting a loaded album to go along with it. Twisters: The Album will be released alongside the film on July 19th, and it is set to have a whopping 29 songs included.

Twisters: The Album is already available for pre-order on digital formats, CD, and multiple vinyl pressings. Additionally, Universal and Atlantic Records have revealed the complete tracklist for the album, which includes new music from hit artists like Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Tyler Childers, Leon Bridges, Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, and Shania Twain.

Here's the complete list of songs being featured on the Twisters soundtrack:

"Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" – Luke Combs "Ain't in Kansas Anymore" – Miranda Lambert "Steal My Thunder" – Conner Smith (feat. Tucker Wetmore) "Feelin' Country" – Thomas Rhett "The Cards I've Been Dealt" – Warren Zeiders "Never Left Me" – Megan Moroney "Out of Oklahoma" – Lainey Wilson "Hell or High Water" – Bailey Zimmerman "Dead End Road" – Jelly Roll "Country Classic" – Kane Brown "Tear Us Apart" – Sam Barber "Song While You're Away" – Tyler Childers "Already Had It" – Tucker Wetmore "Chrome Cowgirl" – Leon Bridges "Death Wish Love" – Benson Boone "Boots Don't" – Shania Twain & Breland "Stronger Than a Storm" – Dylan Gossett "Chasing the Wind" – Lanie Gardner "Leave the Light On" – Jelly Roll (feat. Alexandra Kay) "Before I Do" – Wyatt Flores & Jake Kohn "Caddo County" – The Red Clay Strays "Blackberry Wine" – Tanner Usrey "Too Easy" – Tanner Adell "Shake Shake (All Night Long)" – Mason Ramsey "New Loop" – Tyler Halverson "Touchdown" – Flatland Cavalry "Driving You Home" – Nolan Taylor "Wall of Death" – Wilderado, Ken Pomeroy, & James McAlister "(Ghost) Riders in the Sky" – Charley Crockett

So far, three tracks from the soundtrack are already available to listen to and purchase. Luke Combs' "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" is the big single from the album and was featured in the Twisters trailer. That was the first song to be released and it was given a Twisters-inspired music video, featuring some footage from the film.

Since that song's release, Atlantic Records and Universal Pictures have also unveiled "Hell or High Water" by Bailey Zimmerman and "Never Left Me" by Megan Moroney.

Twisters is set to hit theaters on July 19, 2024. The film stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Katy O'Brian, Kiernan Shipka, Maura Tierney, Anthony Ramos, Sasha Lane, Brandon Perea, and new Superman star David Corenswet.