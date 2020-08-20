Amy Adams Trends as Fans Celebrate the Man of Steel Star’s Birthday

Happy Birthday, Amy Adams! August 20th marks the 46th birthday of one of the most revered actors in Hollywood. The six-time Oscar nominee has been a staple on the big screen for many years, getting her start in the comedy Drop Dead Gorgeous back in 1999. After that, she appeared in episodes of some iconic television shows, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Smallville. Her film career is vast with roles ranging from Enchanted to Arrival, which fans still can't believe didn't earn her an Oscar nomination. Of course, at ComicBook.com we know her best as Lois Lane, who she first played in Man of Steel back in 2013. Recently, Adams even said she'd be "totally open" to returning to the iconic role. In honor of Adams' special day, many people have taken to Twitter to celebrate her.

In honor of Adams currently trending on Twitter, we've collected some of the birthday posts to hit the social media site today. Between praising her range and dreaming of her future Oscars, Amy Adams stans are in full force on the Internet today...