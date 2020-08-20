Amy Adams Trends as Fans Celebrate the Man of Steel Star’s Birthday
Happy Birthday, Amy Adams! August 20th marks the 46th birthday of one of the most revered actors in Hollywood. The six-time Oscar nominee has been a staple on the big screen for many years, getting her start in the comedy Drop Dead Gorgeous back in 1999. After that, she appeared in episodes of some iconic television shows, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Smallville. Her film career is vast with roles ranging from Enchanted to Arrival, which fans still can't believe didn't earn her an Oscar nomination. Of course, at ComicBook.com we know her best as Lois Lane, who she first played in Man of Steel back in 2013. Recently, Adams even said she'd be "totally open" to returning to the iconic role. In honor of Adams' special day, many people have taken to Twitter to celebrate her.
In honor of Adams currently trending on Twitter, we've collected some of the birthday posts to hit the social media site today. Between praising her range and dreaming of her future Oscars, Amy Adams stans are in full force on the Internet today...
We Should Have the Day Off
prevnext
heard today's an international holiday called amy adams day? pic.twitter.com/VpHLXCjHTW— faiza (@WAYNESKRAVITZ) August 20, 2020
Queen of Range
prevnext
since it’s amy adams’ birthday i just want to remind y’all that no one has this range pic.twitter.com/HBf7KzZw8l— gillian (@camillespreaker) August 20, 2020
Superman BTS
prevnext
Amy Adams and Henry Cavill behind the scenes of Man of Steel pic.twitter.com/nSNwgV2flz— DC Motherbox (@DCMotherbox) August 20, 2020
Iconic
prevnext
it’s international holiday amy adams birthday everyone stream that’s how you know from enchanted pic.twitter.com/ZiOB8QQq9y— adelaide (@phantcmthread) August 20, 2020
Inventor of Acting
prevnext
happy 46th birthday to the one and only amy adams, the woman who invented acting pic.twitter.com/Vl0LWzSSxU— lu☕ (@heathlegver) August 20, 2020
PTA Quote
prevnext
"turn the camera on her and it’s lighting a very large firework. it's a gigantic explosion of talent, skill, creativity, charisma. she's my favorite, she's never not surprising. she can do absolutely anything - and better than anyone."
paul thomas anderson on amy adams pic.twitter.com/aPkVDFfbU4— zendaya's emmy (@hollygolightIy) August 20, 2020
Epic Throwback
prevnext
In dedication to the 46th birthday watch this video of the extraordinary Amy Adams singing 'I Will Survive' 🎉🎂❤#HappyBirthdayAmyAdams pic.twitter.com/QNUCJYGE0t— best of amy adams (@BESTOFAMYADAMSS) August 20, 2020
The Oscar WILL Be Hers
prevnext
happy birthday to future academy award winner amy adams! look at the range! pic.twitter.com/ahKXGJ2JXd— jen (@lanadeleuze) August 20, 2020
Fun Fact
prevnext
On Amy Adams' birthday I'd like to bring up a widely unheard story how Adams got the part of Pink Ranger in Power Rangers Lightspeed Rescue but her agent told her don't do it because it would ruin her career.
That's... it. That's the story. Just funny/crazy. pic.twitter.com/YE4rWSPi2M— Eric Francisco (@EricFrancisco24) August 20, 2020
Finally, IMDb's Montage
prev
Happy Birthday, Amy Adams! We love so many of Amy's roles but 'The Fighter,' 'American Hustle,' and 'Arrival' are our favorites. What's yours? https://t.co/S0VSAuD7rD pic.twitter.com/fIECHIxsHA— IMDb (@IMDb) August 20, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.