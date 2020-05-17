Fans and Friends Remember Bill Paxton on What Would Have Been His 65th Birthday
Today (May 17th) would have been Bill Paxton's 65th birthday. Sadly, the beloved actor passed away back in 2017 from complications due to heart surgery. Paxton's career included many iconic, fan-favorite films, including Aliens, The Terminator, Weird Science, Titanic, Apollo 13, Twister, Predator 2, and True Lies. His career also included television roles, such as his Emmy-nominated performance in Hatfields and McCoy. He was also known to many of our readers as John Garrett, the first big bad in Agents of SHIELD. In honor of the actor's birthday, many people have taken to social media to celebrate him and his many iconic roles.
During the course of his career, Paxton earned a Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actor in Aliens, and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance By A Cast in a Motion Picture for Apollo 13. He was also nominated for two Emmys and three Golden Globes. At the time of his passing three years ago, his family said the following about Paxton in a statement:
"A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable.”
Here are some of the best tweets from fans and friends honoring Paxton on his birthday...
Love From Friends
Remembering my friend today❤️ #BillPaxton pic.twitter.com/WnkzvBqr8f— Joel McKinnon Miller (@JoelMcKMiller) May 17, 2020
"Taken Too Soon"
Today would have been Bill Paxton's birthday and I think we can all agree he was a legend taken too soon. These are just a few of my favorite roles of his. He is so missed. 💔
Bill Paxton May 17, 1955 - February 25, 2017 pic.twitter.com/ciK9mEbSPp— Michelle Swope (@RedheadfromMars) May 17, 2020
Sweet Stories
#BOTD - Bill Paxton sent me a message once.
If I hear from you privately, it's going to stay private but he was 1 of the 1st people to reach out & tell me that something that I wrote made his day (needless to say, that made my decade).
Love a lot of his work, especially these: pic.twitter.com/iCl5gdT3dJ— Jen Johans (@FilmIntuition) May 17, 2020
"We Were Robbed"
How I feel whenever I remember we were robbed of Bill Paxton much too soon. Happy birthday, King. pic.twitter.com/peu8ikulmh— Dirty Dingus Magee (@Cronenburgos) May 17, 2020
Cosplay Tributes
I miss you, #BillPaxton. pic.twitter.com/awOV4uExNZ— BJ Colangelo (@bjcolangelo) May 17, 2020
Iconic Roles
Remembering the great Bill Paxton on what would have been his 65th Birthday with some true Rebeller selections - Tombstone, Frailty, A Simple Plan and of course the film stealing Simon of True Lies. pic.twitter.com/cJJOrQTfWz— REBELLER (@REBELLER) May 17, 2020
Legendary
Happy birthday to the legendary Bill Paxton. pic.twitter.com/xcUpV9rhPs— Kill The Cinema (@killthecinema) May 17, 2020
Love From SHIELD Fans
Bill Paxton would have turned 65 today. RIP, sir. ❤ #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/vIihSkiukA— Jennifer | #CoulsonLives (@JenPhillips721) May 17, 2020
Recommendations
While we’re celebrating Bill Paxton today, track down Carl Franklin’s ONE FALSE MOVE (‘92). It’s possibly the ultimate Southern neo noir and contains one of Paxton’s very best performances. pic.twitter.com/2KFdp74YbV— Jacob Knight (@JacobQKnight) May 17, 2020
"Movie Cheat Code"
having bill paxton in a supporting role always felt like a movie cheat code. he never encountered a part that he couldn’t make a full meal out of pic.twitter.com/48hCxsFPaw— nick usen (@nickusen) May 17, 2020
Classic Quotes
Remembering brilliant Bill Paxton, born today in 1955. I miss those days when he seemed to be in everything.— Marshall Julius (@MarshallJulius) May 17, 2020
“I've had a life where things have worked out for me beyond my wildest dreams.” pic.twitter.com/LIQBshrECa
