Fans and Friends Remember Bill Paxton on What Would Have Been His 65th Birthday

Today (May 17th) would have been Bill Paxton's 65th birthday. Sadly, the beloved actor passed away back in 2017 from complications due to heart surgery. Paxton's career included many iconic, fan-favorite films, including Aliens, The Terminator, Weird Science, Titanic, Apollo 13, Twister, Predator 2, and True Lies. His career also included television roles, such as his Emmy-nominated performance in Hatfields and McCoy. He was also known to many of our readers as John Garrett, the first big bad in Agents of SHIELD. In honor of the actor's birthday, many people have taken to social media to celebrate him and his many iconic roles.

During the course of his career, Paxton earned a Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actor in Aliens, and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance By A Cast in a Motion Picture for Apollo 13. He was also nominated for two Emmys and three Golden Globes. At the time of his passing three years ago, his family said the following about Paxton in a statement:

"A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable.”

Here are some of the best tweets from fans and friends honoring Paxton on his birthday...