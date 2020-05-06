Taika Waititi Fans Are Beyond Excited That He’s Directing a Star Wars Movie
This has been a huge week for Star Wars fans! Monday was May the 4th AKA Star Wars Day, and Lucasfilm took the opportunity to announce two new projects. One of the projects will be a new film that's set to be helmed by Taika Waititi, who is best known for directing Thor: Ragnarok and who just won an Oscar for writing Jojo Rabbit. Despite trying to debunk reports of his Star Wars arrival earlier this year, the fan-favorite filmmaker has now broken his silence on the new gig. "Guess it wasn't a rumour after all," he wrote on social media. "Psyyyych!" Unsurprisingly, confirmation of the news became a hot topic of discussion on social media this week, with fans of the director celebrating the announcement.
Waititi is no stranger to Star Wars. The director helmed the finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian's first season and also voiced IG-11 on the show. "I wish there was a better story, I’ll put it that way," Waititi admitted to Variety of the earlier reports. "Are there discussions about the Star Wars film? Like, yeah, I discussed with my friends in 1996 how cool Star Wars was. That’s what they’re going off. I think people see me hanging out with people, especially with Star Wars, and think I’m having some big discussions about it. I would f—ing love to."
Since the news broke, many people have taken to Twitter to express their excitement over Waititi making a Star Wars film. While some used to opportunity to bash the Star Wars sequels, others cracked some Marvel jokes, and many were just happy to have someone like Waititi involved in their favorite franchise.
Franchise Savior
the mcu star wars— not meg (@spidervalkyrie) May 4, 2020
🤝
Taika Waititi: you guys are in a crisis, im on my way
Unique Style
If you haven't already, watch today's episode of Disney Gallery: #TheMandalorian where you can see Taika on the set, the fun he has, how helpful he was to the other directors, and the unique style he can bring to #StarWars even within a specific structure. pic.twitter.com/rxI2TKf9Xx— Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) May 4, 2020
The Excitement Is Real
TAIKA WAITITI GETTING A STAR WARS MOVIE??? THIS IS THE BEST THING TO HAPPEN TO STAR WARS AND NOTHING HAS HAPPENED YET— chuck 🐦🏡 (@charlubby) May 4, 2020
Requests
I would like to propose that Taika Waititi include Bret Mackenzie and Jemaine Clement in his #StarWars movie as a stormtrooper duo.
Thank you for coming to my TED Talk. pic.twitter.com/BiZcbqGdpK— Bethany Petersen (@beer_fett) May 6, 2020
Ragnarok Jokes
People seem to have forgotten about Taika Waititi's first foray into the #StarWars cinematic universe. pic.twitter.com/s9AFSz7czi— 🦋𝙽𝚘𝚗𝚒🦋 understanding, gentle and tall🦋 (@lightrayder) May 5, 2020
"I'm on My Way"
taika waititi seeing the star wars community current situation pic.twitter.com/C9AGewx27f— mosi (@bilIcipher) May 4, 2020
We Love to See It
Taika Waititi went from wanting to make a star wars movie to impress his parents to directing an episode from the mandalorian and now to direct and co write a new star wars feature film I LOVE TO SEE IT pic.twitter.com/QELR9QNuT7— top banana mahoy (@TaikitaWaitiki) May 4, 2020
Amazing Quotes
"It doesnt take itself too seriously, but it does believe in itself"
Taika Waititi on Star Wars
I ADORE this quote— David Brady 🦋🦋COMMISSIONS OPEN🦋🦋 (@Mindful_Jedi) May 4, 2020
Coming to the Rescue
taika waititi rushing to make a star wars movie after he saw how poorly they treated the last trilogy pic.twitter.com/UNPtPYJlPh— hay (@mcuwaititi) May 4, 2020
Give This Man a Harry Potter Movie
taika waititi single handedly saving every franchise, first mcu now star wars, can he direct the marauders series too?— chaase (@austenfilm) May 5, 2020
Would Watch
I'd pay good money to see Taika just do this 😂 #StarWars #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/qZkM1UdKMB— Josh Barton (@bartonj2410) May 4, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.