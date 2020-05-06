Taika Waititi Fans Are Beyond Excited That He’s Directing a Star Wars Movie

This has been a huge week for Star Wars fans! Monday was May the 4th AKA Star Wars Day, and Lucasfilm took the opportunity to announce two new projects. One of the projects will be a new film that's set to be helmed by Taika Waititi, who is best known for directing Thor: Ragnarok and who just won an Oscar for writing Jojo Rabbit. Despite trying to debunk reports of his Star Wars arrival earlier this year, the fan-favorite filmmaker has now broken his silence on the new gig. "Guess it wasn't a rumour after all," he wrote on social media. "Psyyyych!" Unsurprisingly, confirmation of the news became a hot topic of discussion on social media this week, with fans of the director celebrating the announcement.

Waititi is no stranger to Star Wars. The director helmed the finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian's first season and also voiced IG-11 on the show. "I wish there was a better story, I’ll put it that way," Waititi admitted to Variety of the earlier reports. "Are there discussions about the Star Wars film? Like, yeah, I discussed with my friends in 1996 how cool Star Wars was. That’s what they’re going off. I think people see me hanging out with people, especially with Star Wars, and think I’m having some big discussions about it. I would f—ing love to."

Since the news broke, many people have taken to Twitter to express their excitement over Waititi making a Star Wars film. While some used to opportunity to bash the Star Wars sequels, others cracked some Marvel jokes, and many were just happy to have someone like Waititi involved in their favorite franchise.