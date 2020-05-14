Marvel Fans Are Skeptical About The New Mutants’ Newest Release Date
Another day, another new release date for The New Mutants. As of yesterday, the long-awaited Marvel movie was given yet another new theatrical release date. According to the latest reports, the movie is now set to hit theaters on August 28th. Over the course of the past couple of years, The New Mutants has had several different release dates. It was initially slated for April of 2018 before Fox pushed it to February of the following year and then moved it once again to August of 2019. When Disney purchased Fox, they ended up moving The New Mutants to its seemingly permanent release date on April 3rd of this year. Unfortunately, the pandemic changed that, forcing The New Mutants to move once again. The movie may be set for an August release, but many fans aren't buying it (again).
The New Mutants is the last of the X-Men movies produced by Fox to be released, following 2019's Dark Phoenix. Disney's purchase of Fox means that the X-Men characters are now finally able to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and there's a good chance that the characters used in the previous films will be recast. Fans have always been concerned that this meant bad news for The New Mutants, regardless of how the film itself actually turned out.
That said, Disney's persistence on releasing The New Mutants in theaters has to be seen as a good thing in the eyes of fans. That is, if it ever gets released. Many people took to Twitter when the new date was announced yesterday to express their skepticism. Here are some of the best posts about The New Mutants' latest date change...
Time Is Meaningless
It is April 13, 2018 and I am waiting for the theatrical release of The New Mutants.
It is February 22, 2019 and I am waiting for the theatrical release of The New Mutants.
It is August 28, 2020 and I am waiting for the theatrical release of The New Mutants. pic.twitter.com/q3rsYLM8KM— hu (@weirdcities) May 13, 2020
Not Buying It
The fact that Disney/Fox actually believe that movie theaters will reopen by 8/28... #newmutants pic.twitter.com/1FZITUMiOO— Pantywise, The Dancing Clown 🎈 (@Sequins4Thought) May 13, 2020
We've Been Hurt Before
Gearing up for another announced release date for New Mutants pic.twitter.com/scPU9GSIGU— Josh Parham (@JRParham) May 13, 2020
This Has Aged Us All
me when new mutants was first announced // me now pic.twitter.com/KmBG6WhvZl— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) May 13, 2020
"I Don't Believe It"
When Disney says #NewMutants will be released in theaters on August 28, 2020. pic.twitter.com/DbiUvoaXzT— Austin Grant (@AustinPlanet) May 13, 2020
Dreamers
New Mutants setting a new release date pic.twitter.com/IiesodGkav— Ira Madison III (@ira) May 13, 2020
The Old Mutants
The cast of NEW MUTANTS when it finally premieres pic.twitter.com/H7AmDoXXiZ— filmaroni (@filmaroni) May 13, 2020
We'll Believe It When We See It
Every time I see a post about when #NewMutants is going to come out. pic.twitter.com/IeYFXJC6Bo— April Dawn (@April13Dawn) May 13, 2020
At Least We Have Each Other
the real new mutants are the friends we made while complaining about the delayed release of the new mutants https://t.co/iNkQCePRxE— (((Jay Edidin))) (@NotLasers) May 14, 2020
August Feels Like Wishful Thinking
Would love to take my son to see this but can’t imagine being in a movie theater this summer https://t.co/4FlDWWEvIz— B. Scott from Hiram Clarke (@brandonkscott) May 14, 2020
The Day Will Come... Eventually
When we finally get to see The New Mutants pic.twitter.com/ML6vvkl8bj— BernieBromo (@kamilumin) May 13, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.