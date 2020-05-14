Marvel Fans Are Skeptical About The New Mutants’ Newest Release Date

Another day, another new release date for The New Mutants. As of yesterday, the long-awaited Marvel movie was given yet another new theatrical release date. According to the latest reports, the movie is now set to hit theaters on August 28th. Over the course of the past couple of years, The New Mutants has had several different release dates. It was initially slated for April of 2018 before Fox pushed it to February of the following year and then moved it once again to August of 2019. When Disney purchased Fox, they ended up moving The New Mutants to its seemingly permanent release date on April 3rd of this year. Unfortunately, the pandemic changed that, forcing The New Mutants to move once again. The movie may be set for an August release, but many fans aren't buying it (again).

The New Mutants is the last of the X-Men movies produced by Fox to be released, following 2019's Dark Phoenix. Disney's purchase of Fox means that the X-Men characters are now finally able to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and there's a good chance that the characters used in the previous films will be recast. Fans have always been concerned that this meant bad news for The New Mutants, regardless of how the film itself actually turned out.

That said, Disney's persistence on releasing The New Mutants in theaters has to be seen as a good thing in the eyes of fans. That is, if it ever gets released. Many people took to Twitter when the new date was announced yesterday to express their skepticism. Here are some of the best posts about The New Mutants' latest date change...