Two Years After a Surprising $270 Million Box Office Haul, a Divisive Horror Sequel Is Coming to Netflix

The sequel craze continues to dominate Hollywood, and the horror genre has jumped onto the trend with numerous sequels, prequels, and requels like Halloween (2018) and 28 Years Later. The trend is showing no signs of slowing down, with everything from The Exorcist: Deceiver to Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 set to hit the big screen. In 2023, the biggest horror franchise dropped an all-new installment that proved to be one of the more divisive horror sequels in recent years, and it’s finally coming to Netflix.

That movie is The Nun II, a sequel to The Nun and the eighth installment in The Conjuring Universe franchise. The blockbuster movie, directed by Michael Chaves, is scheduled to start streaming on Netflix beginning November 1st. The film is set in France in 1956 and sees Taissa Farmiga reprise her role as Sister Irene, who finds herself in a race against time to save a convent and the surrounding community from evil when she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun who has appeared throughout the franchise. Jonas Bloquet and Bonnie Aarons also reprise their roles as Maurice and Sister Debra from the first film alongside a cast that also includes Anna Popplewell, Bonnie Aarons, and Katelyn Rose.

The Nun II Was a Divisive Entry Into the Conjuring Universe

The Nun II was a massive box office hit, pulling in over $270 million worldwide, but it proved to be among the more divisive movies in the franchise. The film received mixed reviews from critics and audience members alike, with complaints over a lack of originality, a confusing plot, and weak character development, and holds a 51% critic score and 72% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. But if you’re going into the film looking for nothing but scares, you won’t be disappointed.

The Nun II is among the scariest entries in the already terrifying The Conjuring Universe and fully leans into the gothic and religious horror elements of the franchise and its predecessor. The movie embraces its European gothic aesthetic to create a richer and darker atmosphere that enhances the horror and builds tension, making the jump scares, which are more creative and frequent, that much more terrifying. Although the movie delivers a more intense and consistently frightening experience, even viewers were split on just how effective the scares were, some feeling that The Nun II relied too heavily on generic scares and offered little else.

Netflix subscribers looking to add movies to their watchlists in November will have plenty of fresh titles to choose from. A long list of films is set to start streaming on the platform beginning November 1st alongside The Nun II, such as Back to the Future, Crazy Rich Asians, Doctor Sleep, Don’t Worry Darling, Ocean’s 8, and Paddington 2.

