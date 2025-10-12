I Think The Conjuring TV Spinoff Is Exactly What the Franchise Has Needed

The Conjuring franchise isn’t at its strongest point, but a TV spinoff could revitalize its stature in the horror world. Beginning with James Wan’s The Conjuring (2013), the popular cinematic universe centers on the paranormal investigations of real-life “demonologists” Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) in the 1970s and 1980s. From haunted houses to demonic possessions, the Warrens deal with all kinds of spooky occurrences. The Annabelle and The Nun spinoff franchises additionally belong to The Conjuring Universe and have expanded its web of interconnected stories. Although praised for their mix of horror and heart revolving around the main characters, The Conjuring movies have grown stale and uninspired. I think it is abundantly clear that the franchise desperately needs a new direction, and TV could be the answer.

An HBO Max The Conjuring TV spinoff is officially in the works, with Nancy Won set to serve as showrunner and Peter Cameron and Cameron Squires attached as writers, per Variety. The upcoming series follows the franchise’s fourth and final core movie installment, The Conjuring: Last Rites, which failed to reproduce the chilling tension and genuine scares the franchise has strayed from over the last decade or so. No plot details for The Conjuring show are known yet, but I’m hopeful that this will be the revival the franchise has needed.

The Conjuring‘s Upcoming TV Series Can Change the Franchise for the Better

image courtesy of warner bros. pictures

The Conjuring Universe has unfortunately moved away from the intense and horrifying atmosphere that fueled the first two main installments and has instead leaned too much into melodrama and cheap jump scares. The Conjuring‘s first movie generates a gripping air of dread as the Warrens help a family plagued by a demonic entity at their Rhode Island farmhouse. Similarly, The Conjuring 2 relies on an unsettling atmosphere and terrifying visuals in its story about a young girl possessed by a sinister spirit.

The aforementioned films deliver authentic horror while focusing on the Warrens’ relationship. A compelling main duo paired with nightmare-inducing material was a winning formula, but more recent entries like The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and The Conjuring: Last Rites noticeably lack the impactful scares that made the franchise’s best installments so riveting. Annabelle and The Nun represent The Conjuring Universe’s lowest points; however, those have proven to be exceptions to the franchise’s mediocrity.

Accordingly, The Conjuring‘s transition to the TV format could help with developing creepy lore and establishing a high level of suspense. With or without Wilson and Farmiga reprising their roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren, The Conjuring‘s spinoff show will likely have the space to focus on characters and top-notch horror in a way the movies have struggled to accomplish consistently. The series has a chance to impress by introducing new characters, incorporating existing ones, and chronicling previously unexplored paranormal tales.

In offering a longer cumulative runtime, the episodic storytelling structure could fix The Conjuring movies’ pacing issues. Instead of condensing family drama and a harrowing supernatural case into two hours, the show will be able to spread out its plot threads over roughly eight episodes. As a result, The Conjuring‘s TV show has the potential to feel like a thoroughly developed story that also terrifies audiences.

The Conjuring Franchise Has Grown Stale and Needs a New Plan

image courtesy of warner bros. pictures

All franchises are destined to lose their luster if they fail to reinvent the wheel, and The Conjuring Universe has reached that stage. The sluggishly paced Last Rites doesn’t incite much optimism, but there’s hope thanks to the forthcoming Conjuring TV series. Even though information about the show’s story and cast is yet to be revealed, I believe that this new direction can revitalize the franchise.

For an example of a fresh vision in a TV format bringing an IP back to life, one should look no further than Alien: Earth, which has expanded Alien‘s overarching narrative and world-building to an exceptional degree. The Conjuring Universe can do the same when its HBO Max series premieres. I’ve loved The Conjuring movies since watching the first installment 12 years ago, and I sincerely hope the franchise’s TV venture will make up for its disappointing recent projects.

