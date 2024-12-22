Every Horror Movie Sequel Confirmed for 2025 (And When You Can See Them)

2025 is shaping up to be a landmark year for horror fans, with an unprecedented number of major franchise sequels hitting theaters. From the return of beloved classics to fresh chapters in modern favorites, studios are betting big on horror’s continued box office dominance. While some of these sequels aim to conclude long-running sagas like The Conjuring, others seek to reinvigorate dormant properties for new generations. With nine major releases spread throughout the year, horror enthusiasts will have plenty of reasons to visit their local theaters. Regardless of what kind of scare you prefer, there’s something for everyone among the biggest horror sequels of 2025.

Final Destination: Bloodlines

Directors: Zach Lipovsky, Adam B. Stein

Writers: Guy Busick, Lori Evans Taylor

Release Date: May 16, 2025

New Line Cinema’s sixth installment revolutionizes the franchise’s formula while honoring its roots. The story follows 18-year-old Stefani, who discovers her family’s dark connection to a tragic tower accident from the 1960s. As she prepares for college, Stefani learns that her grandmother Esther once thwarted death, putting their entire bloodline in danger. The ensemble cast features Brec Bassinger, Teo Briones, and Kaitlyn Santa Juana, with the late franchise veteran Tony Todd returning as the mysterious mortician William Bludworth. Directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein helm this IMAX release that promises to expand the franchise’s mythology while delivering some of its most gruesome deaths.

28 Years Later

Director: Danny Boyle

Writer: Alex Garland

Release Date: June 20, 2025

Danny Boyle and Alex Garland’s $75 million return to their acclaimed franchise brings the Rage virus into a transformed Britain. The story follows survivors living on a heavily fortified island connected to the mainland by a single, defended causeway. When one of their own ventures into the mainland, they discover how three decades of isolation have changed both the infected and the survivors. Aaron Taylor-Johnson leads the cast alongside Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes, Jack O’Connell, and Erin Kellyman, with Cillian Murphy returning as Jim. Shot back-to-back with its sequel, 28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple, the film explores beautiful but dangerous northern English terrain where secrets and horrors await.

M3GAN 2.0

Director: Gerard Johnstone

Writer: Akela Cooper

Release Date: June 27, 2025

After M3GAN‘s viral success and stunning $181 million box office haul, Universal and Blumhouse fast-tracked this ambitious sequel that promises to redefine the franchise. The sequel is rumored to pit M3GAN against another rogue robot, but there’s still no official confirmation on the plot. Allison Williams and Violet McGraw return as Gemma and Cady, with Amie Donald once again providing M3GAN’s physical performance and Jenna Davis returning for vocal duties. Jermaine Clement and Timm Sharp join the ensemble, while James Wan produces and contributes to the story that explores deeper themes about artificial intelligence and its role in human society.

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Image Courtesy of Columbia Pictures

Director: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

Writers: Sam Lansky, Leah McKendrick

Release Date: July 18, 2025

Twenty-seven years after the original slasher terrorized audiences, the hook-wielding killer returns with both familiar and fresh faces. Filmed in Sydney, Australia, this direct sequel to the 1997 original brings back Freddie Prinze Jr. as Ray Bronson and Jennifer Love Hewitt as Julie James. The ensemble expands with rising stars Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers, Jonah Hauer-King, Chase Sui Wonders, Billy Campbell, Lola Tung, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, Austin Nichols, and Gabbriette. Do Revenge director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson helms this new chapter, working from a script that incorporates social media’s influence on modern horror while honoring the franchise’s roots.

The Conjuring: Last Rites

Director: Michael Chaves

Writer: David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick

Release Date: September 5, 2025

The most successful horror franchise in history prepares to close its main saga with the Warrens’ most personal battle yet. In The Conjuring: Last Rites, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return as Ed and Lorraine Warren for their final time portraying the legendary paranormal investigators. The film introduces Ben Hardy as Tony Spera, the Warrens’ son-in-law, and Mia Tomlinson as an adult Judy Warren, expanding the family dynamic at the heart of the franchise. Set in 1981 London, this finale connects directly to the Warrens’ early cases while promising to answer questions that have lingered since the first film. James Wan, who launched the franchise in 2013, returns as producer alongside Peter Safran, ensuring this conclusion maintains the series’ signature blend of supernatural horror and emotional depth.

Saw XI

Director: Kevin Greutert

Writer: Marcus Dunstan

Release Date: September 26, 2025

The Saw franchise’s eleventh installment builds directly on Saw X‘s success, with Marcus Dunstan returning to the series after co-writing several previous entries, including Saw IV through Saw 3D. The story continues the prequel timeline established in Saw X, which ended with a mid-credits scene featuring the return of Detective Mark Hoffman (Costas Mandylor). The scene shows Hoffman helping Kramer (Toby Bell) to track down Henry Kessler, one of the medical scammers who had deceived John. This revelation establishes Hoffman’s early connection to Kramer’s work, long before the events shown in previous films. With both Cecilia Pederson (Synnøve Macody Lund) surviving her trap in Saw X and John and Amanda still operating in a foreign country, the film promises to expand on this unexplored period in the Jigsaw killer’s timeline.

The Black Phone 2

Director: Scott Derrickson

Writers: Scott Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill

Release Date: October 17, 2025

The supernatural thriller that scared up $161 million worldwide returns with an expanded mythology. Production began in November 2024 with the entire original cast returning – Ethan Hawke as The Grabber, Mason Thames as Finney Blake, Madeleine McGraw as Gwen Blake, Jeremy Davies as Terrence Shaw, and Miguel Mora as Robin. The sequel explores the aftermath of the first film’s events while delving deeper into the mysterious black phone’s origins. Demián Bichir joins the ensemble as Detective Marcus Rivera, investigating a new series of disappearances connected to The Grabber’s legacy. Joe Hill, whose short story inspired the franchise, serves as executive producer and contributed key elements from his unpublished sequel concept.

Predator: Badlands

Director: Dan Trachtenberg

Writers: Dan Trachtenberg, Patrick Aison

Release Date: November 7, 2025

After reinventing the franchise with Prey‘s critical and commercial success, Dan Trachtenberg takes the Predator series in an unprecedented direction. This $100 million production, secretly shot under the working title “Backpack” in New Zealand’s South Island, marks the first time a Predator serves as the protagonist rather than the antagonist. Elle Fanning leads the cast in a dual role as twin sisters separated by ideology – one working to preserve life, the other willing to destroy it. The story unfolds in an alien world where multiple Predator clans maintain an uneasy peace until the sisters’ arrival, which threatens to shatter their ancient traditions. Principal photography wrapped in October 2024, with the film utilizing practical effects whenever possible to maintain the franchise’s visceral style.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Director: Emma Tammi

Writer: Scott Cawthon

Release Date: December 5, 2025

Blumhouse’s highest-grossing film of all time ($297.2 million worldwide) spawns an ambitious sequel that delves deeper into the franchise’s dark mythology. Josh Hutcherson returns as Mike Schmidt, now head of security at a newly reopened Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza location. Matthew Lillard reprises his role as William Afton, whose survival of the first film’s events raises disturbing questions about the true nature of the animatronics. Game creator Scott Cawthon writes and produces, ensuring the film incorporates key elements from the games, including fan-favorite characters Balloon Boy and the Toy animatronics. Finally, Jim Henson’s Creature Shop returns to create the new mechanical terrors, while Emma Tammi directs from a script that explores the tragic history behind the infamous pizza chain.