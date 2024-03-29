Vault Comics' Heist: Or How to Steal a Planet Movie in the Works From Dear White People Creator

One of the titles in Vault Comics' catalog is being adapted into a feature film. The independent comic book publisher is home to a plethora of sci-fi, horror, and fantasy comics, from some of the biggest creators in the industry. Hollywood always keeps an eye on what projects are coming out of the comic book community, and the next title to get the live-action treatment is Heist: Or, How to Steal a Planet. The project has an impressive list of creatives behind the scenes, including filmmaker Justin Simien (Dear White People) writer Christopher Yost, and Tommy Oliver's Confluential Films.

Justin Simien of Dear White People and Haunted Mansion fame will direct Heist: Or, How to Steal a Planet, with Christopher Yost writing the script. Along with penning comics for Marvel, Yost has also worked on TV shows like Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes and Star Wars Rebels, as well as Thor: The Dark World and Thor: Ragnarok. Tommy Oliver is producing Heist: Or, How to Steal a Planet with Wayne Horton.

"How to Steal Planet wowed me and I'm humbled by the challenge of bringing a genre bending dose of afro-futurism to the culture," Simien said in a statement.

"Vault's How to Steal a Planet is just a good time. I can't imagine a better duo than Justin Simien and Christopher Yost to bring this to the screen, especially as a part of Confluential's growing slate of tentpole films from creators of color," Oliver added.

What is Heist: Or, How to Steal a Planet about?

Heist: Or, How to Steal a Planet comes from the creative team of Paul Tobin, Arjuna Susini, Vittorio Astone, and Saida Temofonte. It focuses on the planet appropriately named Heist, which is home to the worst criminals in the galaxy. Con-man Glane Breld is responsible for stealing Heist to begin with, and now he has to steal it again. It's described as "Ocean's Eleven in space," which is a compelling backdrop for a sci-fi heist film of this caliber.

The official description of Heist: Or, How to Steal a Planet from Vault Comics is below: