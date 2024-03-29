Ready or Not Sequel Finds Director, Samara Weaving to Return

Adam Robitel, who directed the Escape Room movies and Insidious: The Last Key, is reportedly in talks to take on a follow-up to 2019's Ready Or Not, which will bring back Samara Weaving to reprise her role as Grace Le Domas, a woman beset by her husband's wealthy, awful family on the night of their wedding. In the first movie, pretty much everyone died except for Grace, so it's hard to imagine just what her story is -- but since the horror-comedy did involve a family curse that all the villains seemed to fervently believe in, maybe there will be some extended family determined to make things right in the sequel.

News of Robitel's involvement comes from The InSneider, the personal blog of veteran entertainment writer Jeff Sneider. He notes that Fox Searchlight has been keen for a sequel ever since the first Ready Or Not made nearly ten times its $6 million budget back in 2019, but that filmmakers Radio Silence -- Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett -- have since been busy working on the Scream franchise and other high-profile projects that came as a result of Ready Or Not's success.

The same year Ready Or Not had its box office success, Robitel had a movie blow up even bigger, with Escape Room grossing $155 million against its $9 million budget. Robitel's movie didn't earn the same glowing reviews that Ready Or Not did, but it did spawn a successful sequel in 2021. Insidious: The Last Key also managed to top $150 million at the box office.

Weaving has been on a tear over the last few years. Right after Ready or Not, she appeared in Bill and Ted Face the Music, where she got to bounce off her uncle Hugo's longtime onscreen rival Keanu Reeves. Her next big projects include Azrael and Borderline, and there are always rumors she'll pop up in the next Scream movie after her cliffhanger in Scream VI.

You can read the official Ready or Not synopsis below:

"Ready Or Not follows a young bride (Samara Weaving) as she joins her new husband's (Mark O'Brien) rich, eccentric family (Adam Brody, Henry Czerny, Andie MacDowell) in a time-honored tradition that turns into a lethal game with everyone fighting for their survival."

There's no plan yet for the sequel -- or even an official announcement of the director -- although that feels likely to be coming soon.