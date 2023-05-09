Vault Comics Offering Its Biggest Titles as Name-Your-Price PDFs for Charity

Vault Comics has taken to Humble Bundle, where the publisher behind hits like Vagrant Queen is selling some of its best comics via a name-your-price model, with proceeds going to benefit Room to Read, a nonprofit that works to encourage children's literacy and girls' education across Asia and Africa. Their "Escape the Ordinary" bundle offers as few as three or as many as 19 comics and graphic novels, with prices that range from $1 to $18 (although, obviously, you can adjust up a little if you want to give more to the charity involved with the sale).

Here's how Humble Bundle describes it: "From our friends at Vault Comics, get an instant library of their most popular titles from some of comics' hottest creators! From the quiet New England inspired horror of The Autumnal: The Complete Series to the steel-swinging and blood-spilling adventures of Barbaric, Vault Comics' range is on full display from creative minds like Tim Seely, Tina Howard, Rebekah Isaacs, Nathan C. Gooden, and dozens of others for whichever way you choose to escape ordinary. Plus, your purchase goes on to support Room to Read!"

Included in the largest of the bundles is a list that includes:

Vagrant Queen vol. 1

Vampire: The Masquerade vol. 1: Winter's Teeth

The Autumnal: The Complete Series

The Last Book You'll Ever Read: The Complete Series

Human Remains: The Complete Series

I Walk With Monsters: The Complete Series

Heathen vol. 1

Money Shot vol. 1

Barbaric vol. 1: Murderable Offenses

Shadow Service vol. 1: Dark Arts

Resonant vol. 1

Wasted Space vol. 1

Fearscape vol. 1

The Plot vol. 1

Sera and the Royal Stars vol. 1

Hollow Heart: The Complete Series

Songs for the Dead vol. 1

Cult Classic: Creature Feature

Engine Ward: The Complete Series

The Humble Bundle campaign runs until May 27th, so if you want to take advantage of the opportunity to snag this library of books for less than $1 each, time is of the essence.