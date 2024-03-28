The Omen: Where to Stream the Franchise Before The First Omen Premieres

Hitting theaters next week is The First Omen, a prequel to the 1976 The Omen, which theoretically means audiences won't need to know anything about the original movies to enjoy this upcoming installment. However, fans who want to revisit the original entries to see how the journey has unfolded up to this point are in luck, as all five original movies are currently streaming on Hulu. This includes not only the original movie and its three sequels, but also the 2006 remake of the concept. You can learn more about The Omen franchise below before streaming the franchise on Hulu. The First Omen lands in theaters on April 5th.

In The Omen, "American diplomat Robert (Gregory Peck) adopts Damien (Harvey Stephens) when his wife, Katherine (Lee Remick), delivers a stillborn child. After Damien's first nanny hangs herself, Father Brennan (Patrick Troughton) warns Robert that Damien will kill Katherine's unborn child. Shortly thereafter, Brennan dies and Katherine miscarries when Damien pushes her off a balcony. As more people around Damien die, Robert investigates Damien's background and realizes his adopted son may be the Antichrist."

In Damien: The Omen II, "Richard (William Holden) and Ann Thorn (Lee Grant) have taken their 13-year-old nephew, Damien (Jonathan Scott-Taylor), into their Chicago home following the death of Richard's brother seven years earlier. The Thorns love the child, whom they are sending to military school, but not everyone is so sanguine about his presence. Soon after Great Aunt Marion (Sylvia Sidney) expresses concerns about the boy, she dies suddenly and unexpectedly. And she is certainly not the last."

In Omen III: The Final Conflict, "In this second sequel to The Omen, Antichrist Damien Thorn (Sam Neill) is now a successful 32-year-old businessman ready to fulfill his destiny. As Damien is appointed United States ambassador to Britain, priests led by Father DeCarlo (Rossano Brazzi) try to kill him. While Damien prepares for the return of Jesus Christ, he takes advantage of his relationship with Kate Reynolds (Lisa Harrow) to recruit her son, Peter (Barnaby Holm), as his follower."

In Omen IV: The Awakening, "A Virginia congressman (Michael Woods) and his wife (Faye Grant) see signs of the devil in their adopted daughter, Delia (Asia Vieira)."

In 2006's The Omen, "A new age of evil threatens to arise when an American diplomat (Liev Schreiber) and his wife (Julia Stiles) learn that the child (Seamus Davey-Fitzpatrick) they adopted may be the son of Satan. Mystical signs point to the Antichrist's coming battle for dominion over heaven and Earth."

Not streaming on Hulu is the 2016 TV series Damien, which served as a follow-up to the original movie and explored the exploits of an adult Damien. That TV series is available to rent or buy on multiple platforms.

In The First Omen, when a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate. The First Omen stars Nell Tiger Free (Servant), Tawfeek Barhom (Mary Magdalene), Sonia Braga (Kiss of the Spider Woman), Ralph Ineson (The Northman), with Charles Dance (Game of Thrones), and Bill Nighy (Living).

The First Omen hits theaters on April 5th.

Will you be revisiting the franchise? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!