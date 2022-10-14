VelociPastor 2 Crowdfunding Campaign Launches

The VelociPastor, the 2019 indie film that became a viral hit, finally has plans in place to begin production on its sequel. A crowdfunding campaign to support VelociPastor 2 launched today on Kickstarter, asking fans to ante up $250,000 to get the movie made. The film is set to be co-written and produced by Brendan Steere, who wrote and directed the original, with The VelociPastor producer Jesse Gouldsbury stepping in to direct. The plan is to take the VelociPastor franchise global, sending the characters of Doug Jones (Gregory Cohan) and Carol (Alyssa Kempinski) to Italy, where they will face off against a slasher.

Inspired by Italian Giallo films, folk horror, and '80s cold war movies, the sequel to The VelociPastor is explicitly set in the 1980s, according to the campaign website. The Kickstarter campaign offers up all the standard perks for crowdfunding a movie, from digital downloads and your name in the credits to Blu-rays and signed posters. It also allows fans to attend a private virtual screening of the film, and to get video messages from the cast.

"We want this film to be our Evil Dead 2 to our Evil Dead," the campaign website reads. "If you're a new comer who only maybe saw the memes, that's totally fine. This will also be a great jumping in point while still making sure we have all the right winks for you hardcore fans! "

You can see the pitch video below.

In Velocipastor, Pastor Doug Jones (Gregory James Cohan) becomes infected by a curse in China, resulting in him turning into a Velociraptor when he becomes angry. At the direction of a prostitute (Alyssa Kempinski) he decides to kill criminals, including drug-dealing ninjas, by using his transformation. By the end of the movie, the initial wave of ninjas are defeated, but Doug has a price on his head. That's where this movie (and the video above) picks up.

Original VelociPastor writer/director Brendan Steere wll return as writer and producer, tapping Jesse Gouldsbury, who served as a producer on the first movie, to direct. Gouldsbury promises in the campaign video that when the Kickstarter passes $100,000 -- as of this writing, it's closing in on $40,000, with a total goal of $275,000 for production -- they will release a teaser trailer for the film.

Here's the synopsis for VelociPastor 2:

Doug and Carol travel to the port city of Milan, where they have to solve a series of murders committed by a masked slasher at an Italian Fertility Festival. And Soviet Spies. INTERPOL's there, too.

You can contribute to the crowdfunding campaign from now until November 12th, with the usual crowdfunding caveat that the biggest and/or most desirable perks are likely to be gone long before the campaign is over.