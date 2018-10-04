Venom and More 4K Sony Movies Get New PlayStation 5 Cases

✖

With the release of the PlayStation 5, a number of Sony's biggest 4K UHD releases have been reissued with new packaging branding them as compatible with the game console. The limited-edition slipcovers mean that fans excited to get their hands on all things PS5 can do so, although the movie itself is no different from previous releases of the disc. This is a strategy that Fox has undertaken before, for things like holiday- or summer-themed slipcovers. At one point they even made a line of limited edition Deadpool covers available, where the Merc With a Mouth showed up on boxes for stuff like Fight Club and Alien.

This isn't quite that creative; it's the same cover art, just with some Sony branding around the case and PS5 in the corner. The Venom image was released via tweet, with a link that leads to other movies in the program.

You can see it below.

Kickstart your 4K Ultra HD Collection to watch on your new @PlayStation 5 with #Venom and many more titles, now with all-new limited edition slipcovers! https://t.co/pAQrpvp2AS pic.twitter.com/bYd9L6laiw — Venom (@VenomMovie) December 3, 2020

Other films in the program include Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Bad Boys For Life, Zombieland, Pineapple Express, The Fifth Element, Bloodshot, and Hellboy.

At least four of those -- Spider-Verse, Far From Home, Bad Boys For Life, and Bloodshot -- have sequels on the cards. So does Venom, with Venom: Let There Be Carnage set for a theatrical release in June of 2021.

In the Venom sequel, it seems as though Eddie Brock will be pitted against Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), who in the comics was Eddie Brock's cell mate and came into contact with the spawn of the Venom symbiote when it broke into the building to free Eddie. In the comics, Eddie wasn't inherently evil -- just pushed to madness by a hatred for Spider-Man, whom he blamed for ruining his life. But Kasady was a brutal, unhinged murderer and when he got the symbiote, he wasn't as powerful as Venom, but managed to use his power in more destructive and creative ways.

In the movies, Eddie and Cletus were never roommates, but instead the post-credits scene in the previous movie included a cameo by Harrelson as Kasady, with Eddie visiting the criminal in prison to do an interview, having largely put his life as a reporter back together over the course of the movie.