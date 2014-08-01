Vin Diesel Says Dancing Is Big Part Of Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 Script, Praises James Gunn’s Writing

During a live video with Facebook fans, Vin Diesel revealed that he had just received the script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 from director James Gunn. Diesel revealed that it's the only script that he gets that comes with a CD, flashing the Awesome Mix Vol. 2 CD to fans. Diesel also flashed page 93 of the script onscreen, which we've screen captured in the gallery below.

"I can see why my son is so excited about this," said Diesel. "James Gunn is such a great writer. I read this script and I go, 'You're a great director, and you're this good a writer too.' No wonder Marvel is so excited about what you're doing. No wonder Marvel can't wait to see Guardians of the Galaxy 2. Yeah, it's one of those page turners, you cannot put the script down."

After talking a bit about some of his other projects and playing part of Meghan Trainor's "Better When I'm Dancin'", Diesel mentioned that it's kind of true that you do feel better while you're dancing. Then, he added, "It's ironic, because dancing is such a big part of this Guardians of the Galaxy script."

Near the end of the video, Diesel said, "I have twenty more pages of this incredible script. Thank you James Gunn for making an incredible script again. You did it again. The world will be anticipating this."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is schedule to be released in movie theaters on May 5, 2017.