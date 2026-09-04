Vin Diesel’s Latest Fast & Furious 11 Tease Is His Most Confusing Yet, And Even Fans Don’t Know What to Think

For fans of the Fast Saga, Fast Forever is not only an eagerly anticipated film but something of a massive question mark as well. The film was first confirmed in 2024 following the release of Fast X in 2023, but it would be two years before the film was given a 2028 release date. And updates from there have been nothing short of confusing. Series star Vin Diesel has offered various hints and teases that have left people scratching their heads, with the star hinting that production had begun only for that hint to turn out to be a World Cup promo. He also offered up rave reviews for the sequel’s script only for Fast Forever director Louis Leterrier to say he’d never seen that screenplay. Now, Diesel has offered another tease that might be the most confusing yet — but if it ends up being real, fans may just be all in.

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On Instagram, Diesel shared a black and white photo of his 1970 Dodge Charger R/T with the caption “Director… Hmmm.” The post seemed to tease that Diesel might just be taking over the role of director for Fast and Furious 11, potentially marking a huge change for the franchise as Leterrier has been the director reported for the film at least until now. Upon seeing the post, a lot of fans got very excited, responding with a lot of “fire” emojis — though a lot of folks were also just very excited by the image of the car.

Vin Diesel Has Some Director Credits to His Name But Is He Really Directing Fast Forever?

Image Courtesy of Universal

The idea that Diesel could be directing the final Fast & Furious film isn’t exactly out of left field. The actor does have a few directorial credits, including 1997’s Strays, an episode of The Ropes, and a short called Los Bandoleros that actually ties into the Fast & Furious franchise as it offers up Dominic Torretto’s backstory. It also wouldn’t be too far out of the norm for the overall franchise as the films have had seven previous directors. It’s also a decision that would, to some extent, make sense. Diesel’s role in the Fast & Furious franchise goes well beyond being its star as he has also served as a producer for some time as well. Having him take the director’s chair for the final outing would be an interesting way to close things out.

All of that said, however, no one really knows what’s going on with Fast Forever. There’s been no official announcement that Leterrier is no longer directing or that Diesel is stepping into the role. It’s also not entirely specific what Diesel is referring to when it comes to his post. While the car is deeply associated with the Fast Saga, it’s also possible that Diesel is directing a short or even a featurette about the franchise, which would make sense for that car to be involved. What is clear, however, is the post is a tease that has fans buzzing.

As for what we do know about the film, Diesel told Variety last month that the film will start shooting in December. While we still have some questions about that, a December start would be in line with the film’s current March 2028 release date. For now, we just have to wait and see if there are any official announcements about director, timeline, and well, everything. Until then, fans will just be idling.