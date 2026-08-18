Vin Diesel Reveals Filming Update for Fast & Furious 11, But What’s Really Going On?

At long last, Fast Forever, the final installment in the mainline Fast & Furious series, is finally coming to fruition. After numerous starts and stops and various delays, the film is currently scheduled to premiere in March 2028, wrapping up the saga of Dom Toretto and family more than 25 years after it started. Fans have waited a long time for the grand finale to come to fruition (Fast X was released over three years ago), so they’re understandably eager for any update they can get their hands on. Franchise icon Vin Diesel has made some new comments that paint an exciting picture; however, it remains to be seen if it will actually come to fruition.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speaking with Variety at a special 25th anniversary screening of The Fast and the Furious, Diesel shared an update on Fast Forever‘s production timeline. “We start shooting in December, if I can make good on the request from the studio,” he said. “I’m in a good place, though. I had to go through four sets of writers, four years of development, to get to something that I felt would be worthy of a finale. And when I read the script a couple of weeks ago, [I cried].”

What’s Really Going On With Fast Forever?

Image Courtesy of Universal Pictures

The notion of cameras rolling on the next Fast & Furious movie in just a few months is thrilling for fans, but it any of them are skeptical, they’d be forgiven. This year, there have been multiple Fast Forever updates that raised more questions than answers. In July, Diesel hinted that the highly anticipated sequel might have already started production, but it was instead a tease for a World Cup promo that aired this summer. Later, Diesel raved about the Fast Forever script, revealing it was “the best script I’ve read in decades” and brought him to tears. However, Fast Forever director Louis Leterrier said he hasn’t seen that screenplay.

Things might have changed between then and now, but Leterrier’s comments circulated earlier this month, only a couple of weeks ago. It seems strange for the director of a major franchise finale to be unfamiliar with the script only a handful of months before shooting starts. As the filmmaker calling the shots, Leterrier probably has his own ideas and input for what Fast Forever needs to be a rousing and satisfying conclusion. Since Fast Forever has been subject to some confusing updates over the past couple of months, it’d arguably be best for fans to not put too much weight into what Diesel is saying for the time being; he is the face of the franchise, but until Universal comes out and makes an announcement, we don’t know for sure when filming will actually begin.

All that said, December would be a reasonable start date for Fast Forever, allowing it to stay on track for its scheduled March 2028 release date. If production begins in the winter, the project will likely wrap at some point in early 2027 (barring something unforeseen that causes a delay), meaning Leterrier and Co. will likely have a little under a year (give or take a month or two) to handle post-production responsibilities. The Fast movies are known for their elaborate set pieces that require extensive visual effects work, so it’ll probably take a lot of time to put the film together. The filmmakers will also have a length window for any necessary pickups and reshoots if December is the plan.

Fortunately, it’ll only be a few more months before we know whether or not Diesel was telling the truth here. Hopefully, the actor and the studio are all settled on whatever Universal’s request is and it can be smooth sailing from there. It’s been a long time coming for Fast Forever, which is arriving at an interesting time in the franchise’s history. An argument can be made that the series has been running out of gas with the past handful of installments (at least from a creative perspective), failing to match the heights of Furious 7. Fingers crossed Fast Forever ends everything on a high note.