Viral Video Game Is Officially a Terrifying New Movie – Watch the Exit 8 Trailer for Haunting First Look

When you think of horror in video games, you often think of franchises like Resident Evil and Silent Hill, which are still alive and well. That said, there have been some truly unique takes in the video game horror genre in recent years, and one of the most viral of these games is Exit 8, which is being adapted into a terrifying new movie. Now you can get your first look at the haunting trailer for the film right here, and it has definitely captured the weird and disturbing vibe of the original in spades.

Just like in the original game, one unlucky person ends up being trapped in an endless underground passageway after getting off the tram, with only one other person walking the halls. As the lost man (played by Kazunari Ninomiya) tries to figure out how to get out, he starts to notice intstructions on the anamloies taking place in the halls, and then freaky things of more and more of a disturbing nature start to take place, including a tidal wave of a gross brown substance and what are some of the creepiest looking rodents ever. You can watch the new trailer below.

Exit 8’s Journey From Viral Video Game to Potential Hit Film

If you’re not familiar with Exit 8’s journey to the big screen, the original game was created by Kotake Create and was released in 2023. The unique premise and odd gameplay loop became a favorite of live plays and streamers, leading to positive word of mouth and an impressive 1.7 downloads.

Despite there not really being a story in Exit 8, the immediate goal of needing to escape, conflicts with the walking man, and the various anomalies you discover along the way create a compelling in-the-moment narrative that fans couldn’t get enough of. What makes this even more impressive is that the game can be completed in around 10 to 15 minutes, but the journey is incredibly compelling despite the brief runtime, and replay is encouraged to see everything the game has to offer.

To build upon what made the game so compelling, the film seems to be carrying over more than just the jump scares. The core three rules of the original game remain intact. Rule 1 is to turn back immediately if you find an anomaly, and in the game, these ranged from anomalies you couldn’t miss to the tiniest little changes in the environment.

Rule 2 is that if you do not find any anomalies, do not turn back, which is what constantly propelled you forward to a hopeful exit. Rule 3 is not to overlook any anomalies, because if you do overlook one, you will just keep going in an endless loop until you find it. These three rules are once again present in the film, though the movie looks to be adding some additional character-specific material to flesh things out.

Also, can we just address what have to be the creepiest-looking rats ever? If you stop the trailer at the 1:57 mark, you will get a full glimpse at the horde of rats invading the tunnel, and while they have a generally creepy appearance on their own merits, the fact that they each have a giant eyeball peering out of their backs takes the terrifying factor to an 11.

Exit 8 is slated to hit theaters on April 10th.

