8 Horror Games Getting Adapted into Movies

From Resident Evil to Silent Hill, we’ve seen our fair share of horror game adaptations. Where some hit their mark, others leave behind what made these fictional stories truly terrifying. While horror games have been transferred over to the big screen for many years, they’re also making waves in the streaming realm with The Last of Us. Growing increasingly popular each passing day, with remake after remake, and no chance of it stopping anytime soon, it’s no surprise that more horror games are being adapted into movies.

If you’re a horror fan like I am, perhaps you’re looking forward to your favorite game being adapted, or maybe you’ve got concerns about how gameplay and plot elements will be reimagined in theatres. From a perfect replica to a reimagined tale, horror game adaptations can be hit or miss. But here are eight announced horror game adaptations worth keeping an eye out for.

Bendy and the Ink Machine

Release date: To be announced

Announced on December 25th, 2023, Bendy and the Ink Machine is a unique mix of mascot horror and Walt Disney’s black and white old school animation. Based on its name, we imagine this will be an adaptation of the events in the first game, but there’s no confirmation on what BATIM will look like. We’re left in the dark on whether Bendy will be a live-action movie, fully animated, or a mixture of both. There isn’t much information out there at the time of writing, but we know Radar Pictures is producing the movie and André Øvredal is directing it.

The Bendy movie can definitely work as a live-action animation, mixing real actors with animated characters, blending the fictional with reality. In comparison to other games, I think Bendy could really succeed as a movie, as it already has excellent worldbuilding and a believable setting. While its gameplay is somewhat repetitive and basic, the overarching story is interesting and should translate well in another medium.

Dead by Daylight

Release date: To be announced

Announced back in March 2023, Dead by Daylight should be a slasher hit as Behaviour Interactive takes the most famous fictional killers and pits them against a group of survivors. Think American Horror Story: 1984 and Fear Street: 1978. Behaviour Interactive has already reimagined the Dead by Daylight world with The Casting of Frank Stone, so the story should be easily transferable to the big screen.

Aside from it being a Blumhouse movie, there’s nothing concrete or official about Dead by Daylight‘s adaptation. In October 2024, a script was still being formed, and there’s no new information that could hint at a possible release date as filming has not started yet.

The Exit 8

Release date: 2025

Popular anomaly-hunting game, The Exit 8, is an indie horror that rose to fame on YouTube in December 2023. Set in Japan, the protagonist is trapped in a subway station, forced to wander down the same corridor on a seemingly endless loop. Mixing Einstein’s insanity theory with spot the difference, there are anomalies that hide in plain sight or appear as small details. Some corridors have them, others don’t. But in order to progress, the protagonist must go forward or turn back, depending on whether there’s an anomaly present (something that doesn’t match the original corridor).

The Exit 8 would make sense as a short horror movie, rather than a feature-length film, as the concept they’re referencing is from a walking simulator. We imagine this adaptation will venture down a psychological horror route and hopefully explain why these anomalies are happening, or provide a great backstory to the protagonist so we can easily align with him.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Release date: December 5th, 2025

The complex lore of FNAF jumps around the timeline as we uncover bits and pieces relating to the overarching plot surrounding the haunted animatronics and William Afton (Purple Guy). While Mike Schmidt’s story hasn’t concluded, the plot of FNAF 2 seems to be loosely based on the second game in the franchise.

While characters and animatronics are accurate to FNAF’s lore, FNAF 2 was set in the reopening of Fazbear’s Pizzeria and focused on the infamous bite of ’87. The timeline is already different as Mike Schmidt’s story in the games concluded very differently from what we saw in the first movie (which didn’t feature Vanessa at all). Based on the trailer and knowing that the movies are a reimagining of FNAF’s complex lore, we can assume we’re still following Mike’s story from 2000 and that Jeremy Fitzgerald won’t be in this film.

With endoskeletons, toy animatronics, and Mangle confirmed, there’s one thing that’s certain—William Afton always comes back.

Iron Lung

Release date: To be announced

Thalassophobia, the fear of the ocean and gigantic sea creatures that may lurk down in the depths of the unexplored seabeds, Iron Lung is a claustrophobic short horror game that has left its mark in the indie world. Picked up by YouTube powerhouse and OG, Markiplier, the Iron Lung adaptation will be his directorial debut, featuring himself as the protagonist. Iron Lung follows a convict forced to explore the deepest parts of a blood moon, all in hopes of a pardon and freedom. But no one emerges from the unforgiving maroon sea.

Planned for a theatrical release, an official date for Iron Lung hasn’t been announced yet. Seeing two worlds collide with indie horror and YouTube, it’s fitting that the shared online community gets to watch a film created by the same YouTuber they probably watched when David Szymanski dropped Iron Lung on March 10th, 2022.

Night Shift

Release date: October, 2025

The prologue to Stay Out of the House, Night Shift is a Puppet Combo creation. Masters of anxiety-inducing horror, Night Shift was announced by the developer on March 16th. This is likely a smaller budget film compared to Until Dawn and Five Nights at Freddy’s, which may give it more of a Blair Witch feel. As this is the prologue to a larger game featuring four chapters, we anticipate a shorter run time. Night Shift will follow a young woman working in a convenience store at night, left to deal with a crazed killer who’s already chosen his next victim.

The Night Shift movie looks like it’ll be a faithful adaptation as it keeps the same characters, Debra and Katz. YouTuber Phu Mau (PhuCat103) returns as both the character model and actor for Katz. Night Shift will be a slasher flick featuring multiple content creators like John Wolfe, Daniel Profeta, and Jamil Khan. Night Shift is also directed by Puppet Combo’s Benedetto Cocuzza.

Outlast

Release date: To be announced

Announced on October 30th, 2024, Lionsgate is recreating the Mount Massive Asylum with its Outlast adaptation. No release date has been given at the time of writing and little is known about its plot. Red Barrels, developer of Outlast, stated this collaboration “will take you deeper into the shadows,” hinting that the film may not follow the events of the 2013 game.

What we hope, however, is that Outlast will dip into the found footage horror subgenre to deliver a chilling story that looks into the survival horror and supernatural elements both games extensively cover. I’m thinking Cloverfield and Blair Witch for this one, with realistic camera work that doesn’t try to be aesthetically pleasing when the visuals are gruesome. Outlast should invoke a hopeless feeling, but we’ll see if the adaptation can replicate what made the horror game so scary.

Return to Silent Hill

Release date: To be announced

Based on the greatest love story ever told in a horror game, Return to Silent Hill follows James Sunderland’s search for his late wife, Mary. Announced on October 19th, 2022 via the Silent Hill Transmission, Return to Silent Hill is the third film in the franchise, but won’t act as a continuation to the second film. Much like Bloober Team recreating Silent Hill 2, expectations are high for an adaptation of what is (in my humble opinion) the best horror game to ever exist.

A release date hasn’t been confirmed for Return to Silent Hill, but you can expect horrifying imagery centered around James’ psyche and the return of the man, the myth, the legend—Pyramid Head.