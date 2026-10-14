Walking Dead Star’s Resident Evil 7 Film Just Recreated the Game’s Most Terrifying Scene

Resident Evil is already having a banger year with the release of Resident Evil Requiem, already a Game of the Year contender, and the new feature film from Zach Cregger setting box office records. Though the film from the Weapons filmmaker has earned high praise (becoming the best-reviewed video game movie of all time), some fans were still disappointed that the film arrived with nary a mention of the beloved characters from the Resident Evil video games, nor even a hint of the larger narrative from the franchise as well. Now, they may have gotten their wish.

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Actor Chandler Riggs is no stranger to zombies, having starred as Carl Grimes on AMC’s The Walking Dead for eight seasons. Now, Riggs has released a new Resident Evil 7 fan film that carries the game’s subtitle as its main moniker: Biohazard. In the 20-minute short, which he calls a “passion project,” Riggs not only brings to life the character of Ethan Winters from the recent Resident Evil games, but also recreates some of the scariest moments from the game itself, including the terrifying dinner with the Baker family and the garage boss fight as well. Watch it for yourself below.

Resident Evil 7 Fan Film From Walking Dead Star Recreates the Game

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In the official description of the new short, the team behind the movie reveal that Biohazard came together with the help of Film Tampa Bay, showcasing the Florida destination as a “strong, supportive, and experienced home” for film productions. To recreate the Baker family house from Capcom’s game, they transformed Arturo Fuente’s original cigar factory, utilizing “practical production design, practical special effects, practical stunt work, and minimal VFX to recreate the intense, physical horror of the game.” Furthermore, Riggs’ former collaborator on The Walking Dead, Greg Nicotero, also provided SFX equipment for the film.

The early response to Biohazard is already proving to be successful, with the short earning over 23k views in the first two hours it was released. Fan reactions are also through the roof, with many praising not only Riggs’ work as Ethan Winters, but the other cast members, especially Jason Douglas as Jack Baker.

“Let me tell u this (sic),” one user wrote in a comment. “I’ve been an RE fan since 1996 and this cooked. U made a better tribute than anything I’ve seen. Bravo.” Another added, “this is an actual love letter to the film industry and RE, the family dinner scene is perfectly recreated!!” The most common response, though, is that fans are ready for Riggs to play Winters in a full-length movie.

Perhaps the best response, though, came from one who noted, “Crazy that you and the guy that shot you in the eye were both in Resident Evil movies this year.” For fans not in the loop, Austin Abrams previously played the role of Ron Anderson on The Walking Dead, the character that shot Carl Grimes. Abrams can be seen now in Cregger’s Resident Evil feature.

What do you think of Chandler Riggs’ Biohazard? Sound off in the comments below and let us know.