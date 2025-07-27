Resident Evil is one of the longest-running series in video games, which means dozens of villains have taken part over the years. Whether a one-off, scene-stealing appearance or a multi-game arc, many of these baddies have more than made their mark on the series’ lore.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, I’ve put together a list of the 11 best villains in Resident Evil history. There’s a mix of evildoers from all over the series, but I wanted to find the baddies that stand out the most. Whether they’ve played a big part in Resident Evil’s overarching story or they have an incredible boss fight, these are the best of the best villains in RE.

11) Oswell E. Spencer

Image courtesy of Capcom

I’m starting with a guy who doesn’t physically appear in many Resident Evil games, but is the driving force behind most of what’s happening in the series. Spencer is the billionaire behind Umbrella Corp, meaning it’s his money and experience as a virologist that puts everything in motion.

Plus, his mansion remains the most iconic location in the series. With Resident Evil: Requiem taking us back to Racoon City, maybe Spencer and his mansion will again play a larger role.

10) Lisa Trevor

Lisa Trevor is more of a tragic figure in the first Resident Evil than a true villain. Sure, her boss fight is downright terrifying, but this is more about her role as an example of Umbrella’s cruelty.

It is one of the more effective vignettes in the Resident Evil remake, and the way her boss fight finally ends is one of the sadder moments in the series. Lisa Trevor isn’t the bombastic baddie RE is known for, but I’d like to see more experimental fights like this one in the future.

9) Jack Krauser

Speaking of over-the-top fights, it doesn’t get much more extreme than the two fights against Krauser in Resident Evil 4. Leon S. Kennedy’s former comrade is the boss fight most remember from RE4, and for good reason.

Krauser is a menace with a knife, and becomes even more deadly when he suddenly spouts giant forearm blades like he’s a juiced-up version of Mortal Kombat’s Baraka. The RE4 remake turns him into an even more dastardly being, giving him the role of killing Luis Sera.

8) Lady Dimitrescu

If Lady D were as omnipresent in Resident Evil Village‘s gameplay as she was in the marketing, she would fly up this list. Unfortunately, the marketing team pulled a slight bait-and-switch with this one, making her seem like the main baddie instead of the first character in Village’s rogue’s gallery.

Still, she’s the most compelling of Village‘s baddies, giving her an easy spot on this list. Her boss fight pales in comparison to later fights against Karl Heisenberg and Salvatore Moreau, but those characters can’t match her in any other aspect.

7) Ramon Salazar

Image courtesy of Capcom

The Little Lord ranks slightly higher than Krauser for me, largely because of how wild it was to have a man who looks like a ten-year-old at the forefront of a death cult. Sure, Osmund Saddler is technically the cult leader and the final villain, but Salazar will always be the standout bad guy of Resident Evil 4 for me.

6) Jack Baker

Image courtesy of Capcom

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard was a return to the series’ horror roots, and Jack Baker played a huge part in that. The way he stalks you around his house instills fear in anyone who played RE7, and it was made even more terrifying in VR.

His boss fight inside the garage is also a masterclass in design, using the cramped space to make you feel like there’s no escaping his attacks. And despite all that, he’s still not the best villain in RE7.

5) Dr. William Birkin

Birkin is both an important character in the RE lore and a series of great boss fights. Depending on which character you’re playing as, you’ll fight Birkin what feels like dozens of times, with each battle upping the stakes and the size of your opponent.

On top of that, Birkin was one of Umbrella’s leading scientists, which means he helped create many of the enemies you face throughout the series. His daughter, Sherry, also becomes an important character, starring as one of several playable characters in Resident Evil 6.

4) Mr. X

Mr. X was the breakout character in Resident Evil 2 Remake. He is the added ingredient that turns the game into an all-time classic, and when you escape the confines of the police station and lose his always-lurking presence, the game loses something.

Other characters matter much more to Resident Evil’s lore, but the developers have been chasing Mr. X’s relavatory gameplay ever since. Just look at Lady D to see Mr. X’s influence on the series.

3) Marguerite Baker

Jack Baker’s wife might be the scariest character in video game history. She might seem like a relatively nice (if disgusting) woman at first glance, but when her switch flips, it flips fast.

Marguerite becomes a foul-mouthed villain who isn’t afraid to toss out every curse word you’ve ever heard, and maybe a few new ones. And in her final fight, she becomes a grotesque monster that is sure to show up in your nightmares.

2) Nemesis

Nemesis is the famous monster in Resident Evil. He’s the monster that would later pop up in games like Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 and Dead by Daylight, largely due to how popular he is with the series’ fans.

He is intimidation personified, and the way he menacingly follows Jill around Raccoon City in Resident Evil 3 is one of Capcom’s best designs. I would have liked to see his encounters beefed up even more with the RE3 Remake, but even without that, he’s still the same single-minded killer, looking to murder everyone affiliated with S.T.A.R.S.

1) Albert Wesker

The top spot shouldn’t surprise anybody. The former leader of S.T.A.R.S., Wesker is quickly proven to be a double agent, working for Umbrella. Even worse, he eventually joins Nemesis and Mr. X by becoming a Tyrant himself.

Despite being the top Resident Evil villain, Wesker reeks with a cool factor. He’s the bad guy who also dated the prom queen, which might be why his ultimate downfall is satisfying. In a series known for over-the-top drama, Wesker is the most bombastic character the franchise has ever produced. Here’s hoping he somehow makes a return to glory in a future installment.