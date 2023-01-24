New Wallace & Gromit Movie Announced

This is not a drill. Before long, claymation fans will reunite with Wallace & Gromit on the big screen thanks to Aardman Animations. After all, the production house informed fans a new Wallace & Gromit movie is on the way, and it will be here in just over a year.

The announcement comes straight from Aardman has the company is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers. The movie marks the first Oscar-winning title of the franchise, and the IP has only grown since its 1993 debut. Now, the team is ready to put out a new Wallace & Gromit movie, and it will be the first released since 2008.

Currently, little is known about the new movie, but the untitled Wallace & Gromit flick will premiere on Netflix globally save for the United Kingdom. The BBC will debut the movie first overseas before giving it over to Netflix.

"It's very exciting to have some brand-new Wallace & Gromit stories in the works as we celebrate the anniversary of such an important moment in the characters' history," Nick Park, one of Aardman's co-founders, shared in a new statement.

"The Wrong Trousers was a special film for all of us at Aardman. It's wonderful that it continues to find new fans today, and that we can bring those fans more adventures – and more inventions, more mishaps and more problems for Gromit to solve."

Clearly, Wallace & Gromit remains a nostalgic favorite with fans, and its next entry is already drawing buzz. It has been nearly 20 years since the main series was given a new feature film, but the Wallace & Gromit universe has expanded in other ways. Shaun the Sheep is one of the IP's biggest spin-offs, and it has released a number of films since 2015. Most recently, the claymation returned to theaters in 2021 with a Christmas movie, and you can bet more projects are in the works.

What do you think about this latest Wallace & Gromit update?

