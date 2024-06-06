Netflix Previews 2024 Animation Slate With Terminator Zero, New SpongeBob Movie

Netflix is no stranger to the world of animation, and 2024 is going to prove that the streaming service has quite a few projects up its sleeves. In a new preview video, the platform has released new looks at the likes of Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie, Terminator Zero, K-Pop: Demon Hunters, Zack Snyder's Twilight of The Gods, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, Arcane Season 2, and many more. Luckily, the new video has made its way online to give animation fans a closer look at what is to come.

2024 has already been a big year for Netflix in the animation department, not even taking into account what is to come. Earlier today, Baki Hanma Vs. Kengan Ashura took the fighting anime world by storm by pitting the two hard-hitting franchises against one another in a special crossover. While the platform continues to go hard in the anime world, there are also several animation projects that will bring back Netflix classics such as Big Mouth, Arcane, and the streaming service diving into Bikini Bottom with a movie featuring Sandy Cheeks. Regardless of what kind of animation you're into, Netflix is releasing quite a few projects to carve out its place in the medium.

Netflix Animation Preview Video: Watch

Here's how Netflix described their new preview hinting at its animation works to come, "Be the first to see what's next in animation in 2024 and beyond, including first looks at highly anticipated shows like Zack Snyder's Twilight of the Gods and the return of Arcane, and films like Spellbound and Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie. Because Netflix is the ultimate destination for animation."

Aside from showing new footage of animation projects that fans knew of, Netflix took the opportunity to announce some new projects such as Plankton: The Movie, K-Pop Demon Hunters, The Twits, and many others. It should come as no surprise that Netflix is investing heavily into animation as demand for both Western animation and anime continues to be a big part of the entertainment market, continuing to grow with each passing year. Regardless of which medium you prefer, it's a good time to be an animation fan.

Want to see what other animated projects Netflix has on the way? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on the medium when it comes to the continuing streaming wars.