Watch Ant-Man Star Paul Rudd React to Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Win

It isn't a bad time to be Paul Rudd. The veteran actor is the reigning "sexiest man of the year" according to People magazine, he's headlining a new blockbuster movie on Friday, and his favorite football team just won the Super Bowl. Heck, even his long-running in-joke with Conan O'Brien is back up and running thanks to fans on Reddit.

Shortly after the Super Bowl ended, Fox grabbed Rudd, who was on the field alongside his son Jack (No, he is not the the comedian who doesn't like Ant-Man; I'm just a moron). They were asked how it feels to be on the winning end of the Super Bowl after the 2020 game, in which Kansas City lost and Rudd was pretty bummed out.

"I can't believe it," Rudd said. "It was such a great game and it all feels so overwhelming and incredible."



Jack Rudd added, "I just want to thank Patrick Maholmes for existing, for putting in all the work so we can just all enjoy his greatness every week."

You can see the video below.

You can check out the official synopsis for Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania below.

Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return tocontinue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott's daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible. Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar.

Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania is set to hit theaters on February 17.