Paul Rudd's Son Shares His True Feelings About Ant-Man in Viral TikTok

Paul Rudd's son Jacob was presumably not one of the thousands of people excitedly tweeting about Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania when the trailer dropped earlier this week. The teen took to Tiktok to share a now-viral musing on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, joking that he was grounded after telling his father that Ant-Man was "my least favorite Marvel superhero." The brief video is set to "Speak Now" by Taylor Swift, featuring the lyrics "all eyes on me -- horrified looks from everyone in the room." As you might expect, the relatable humor, combined with Marvel as the subject matter and the general public adoration of Paul Rudd has made the Tiktok a huge hit, with over half a million likes.

Since Paul Rudd's agelessness is also a pop culture meme, there are plenty of comments having fun with the fact that Jacob looks a lot like his father. "OK Paul Rudd, we know it's you" is the top comment as of this writing.

You can see the post below.

Marvel's new synopsis for the film can be found below.

"Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return tocontinue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott's daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible. Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar."

Are you excited to see Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently scheduled to be released on February 17, 2023.