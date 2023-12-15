Watch Barbie Star Simu Liu Perform "I'm Just Ken"

The Marvel and Barbie star channeled his character onstage. And also forgot the words.

During a concert on Wednesday night, Barbie star Simu Liu channeled his inner Ken for an audience of around 100 people, according to a social media post sharing video from the event. Liu played "I'm Just Ken" at the Hotel Café. The star, who also plays Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently took to Instagram to talk about how hard it was not to express his pride about Barbie during the SAG-AFTRA strike. Clearly he's still feeling the love, as he was clearly having fun with the audience on Wednesday...even if he did stumble over a few lyrics.

Liu released his first EP of original music, Anxious-Avoidant, back in November, including one song he co-wrote with pop superstar Joe Jonas. Liu played up the Ken of it all with the audience in LA, approximating the "I'm Just Ken" choreography as best he could.

"I want you to close your eyes, and I want you to put your hand on your heart, and I want you to repeat after me: I. Am. Kenough," Liu said.

the most ken thing about this is that i forgot part of the words to 'i'm just ken'. what a great night!!!! https://t.co/liiYwhHeMR — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) December 14, 2023

