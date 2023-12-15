Adam Sandler and George Clooney Unite for New Netflix Movie From Barbie Co-Writer

Netflix has announced a new project with two Hollywood favorites attached, and it will be their first time working together. Deadline has revealed that George Clooney and Adam Sandler are going to star in an untitled new project from director Noah Baumbach, who co-wrote the Mattel sensation Barbie. Baumbach co-wrote the script with Emily Mortimer and will be producing with Amy Pascal and David Heyman. There aren't many details yet on the project, but it has been described as a funny and emotional coming-of-age film about adults. No release date or production time frame was mentioned, but we'll keep you posted as more details are announced.

This will be the first time Sandler and Clooney have worked together, but Sandler has worked with Baumbach before in The Meyerowitz Stories. Baumbach wrote and directed that film, and did the same for 2019's Marriage Story 2022's White Noise.

This is the latest in a series of team-ups with Netflix for Sandler as well, including Murder Mystery 2, You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah, and Leo. Work is also being finished on the untitled project with the Safdie Brothers and Spaceman, which is slated for release next year.

As for Clooney, he directed the adaptation of Boys in the Boat featuring Calum Turner and Joel Edgerton, and that is scheduled to release this Christmas. He will also be teaming back up with Brad Pitt for the Apple TV+ film Wolfs, which he will be producing and is set to hit sometime in 2024.

It's interesting that Clooney is working with the co-writer of Barbie, as two of the leads from Barbie are also attached to one of Clooney's most popular franchises. Recent rumors have pegged Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as the two leads in an Oceans prequel, where the two stars would play the parents of Clooney and Sandra Bullock's characters from the past films. That might not be the only Oceans project happening though, as Clooney recently teased a sequel could be happening as well.

In an interview ith Uproxx, Clooney said, "We have a really good script for another Ocean's now, so we may end up doing another one. It's actually a great script." When the title of Ocean's Fourteen came up, Clooney said, "Well ... I don't want to call it that. I mean, the idea is kind of like Going In Style. Yeah. George Burns and [Art] Carney, yeah. We're not quite that old."

Are you excited for Sandler and Clooney's new project?