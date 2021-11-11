Watch Bill Murray React to Ghostbusters: Afterlife's Mini Stay-Pufts

✖

Earlier this month brought the first official clip from the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife, revealing a moment of levity as the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man returns to life but in a much smaller form than usual. If you saw the clip and found yourself enjoying what you saw, you should know that even you don't like this piece of the upcoming movie nearly as much as Bill Murray does. Sony revealed a clip of the original Ghostbuster watching the sequence with producer Ivan Reitman and it's clear from the jump that he's picking up what Ghostbusters: Afterlife is putting down. Check out the clip below!

Murray will also appear in the upcoming movie, reprising his role as Peter Venkman from the two films from the franchise. During a conversation for the 36th Santa Barbara International Film Festival (via Collider), Murray spoke about Jason Reitman's "really wonderful idea" for Afterlife and explained just how hard it was making the film. "I think he’s really got something. It was hard. It was really hard. That's why I think it’s gonna be good. We were just in it for a little while, but it was physically painful," Murray said. "Wearing those packs is extremely uncomfortable. We had batteries the size of batteries. They now have batteries the size of earrings. It's still a really heavy thing to wear, all the time."

Marshmallows, look out. 🔥 Bill Murray reacts to the Mini-Pufts. @Ghostbusters: Afterlife pic.twitter.com/xzNDg8IQra — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) April 22, 2021

He continued, "The special effects in this one are a lot of wind and dirt in your face, and there was a lot of going down and getting back up. I was like, 'What is this? What am I doing? These are like Bulgarian deadlifts, or a Russian kettlebell, getting up and down with this thing on my back.' It was very uncomfortable. Usually, when something has a very high misery quotient, something comes of that and some quality is produced that, if you can capture it and project it, comes on the screen and affects you. I think it comes out sometime in the fall. They’ve delayed it for a year or a year and a half, but I’m glad they did. It will be worth seeing."

In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The film is written by Jason Reitman & Gil Kenan.

Originally scheduled for 2020 the film was previously pushed to a summer 2021 release before being shifted to its current release date, on November 11th.