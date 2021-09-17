Watch Daniel Craig’s Tearful Farewell Speech After No Time To Die Wrapped

Daniel Craig gave an emotional speech when No Time To Die wrapped filming and you can watch it right here. The comments come from Being James Bond on Apple TV+. Filmthusiast posted the clip on Twitter and you can see the James Bond actor getting visibly emotional when weighing the journey they have all been through making this film. Long ago, just getting to the end of the latest 007 picture would have been regarded as a job well done. But, after the COVID-19 pandemic and continued stress on the project, it has to feel good to see it through. Also adding to the sort of finality is the fact that this will likely be Daniel Craig’s last official appearance as James Bond on the big screen. He’s been in all five movies in the franchise since Casino Royale in 2006. The star is 51 now and looking forward to another challenge. However, this video clearly shows how much he’s enjoyed his time with these people on set and for some of them, their relationship stretches back years and years. Check out what he had to say down below:

https://twitter.com/itsfilmthusiast/status/1438860428059283458?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me,” he began. “And I know there’s a lot of things said about what I think about these films or all of those whatever. But I’ve loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one because I’ve gotten up every morning and I’ve had the chance to work with you guys. And that has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Back in 2017, Craig told Stephen Colbert that this was his last ride on The Late Show. The star explained, “I think this is it. I just want to go out on a high note. I can’t wait.” In some later comments to Entertainment Weekly, he wanted to put all the murmurs to bed once again. The would really be his final stint as the world-famous spy.

“This is it. That’s it, it’s over,” Craig said during a sitdown. “But I, for one, am incredibly happy I got the chance to come back and do another one, because… this movie, whatever people think of it — who knows what people are going to think of it — everybody, including these people here, just put everything into it. And we did our best. And it feels like that. I know it sounds simplistic, but we did.”

No Time To Die releases in theaters on October 8.

Did you love Daniel Craig’s time as James Bond? Let us know down in the comments!