New No Time to Die Featurette Introduces Bond’s New Allies

While fans are surely excited to see the action and excitement James Bond undergoes in the upcoming No Time to Die, fans of the franchise also look forward to new entries to see who 007 will have to rely on to accomplish his goals, with the above featurette introducing audiences to Ana de Armas’s and Lashana Lynch’s characters in the new film. Of course, the nature of the series also means that fans might be apprehensive about whether or not these figures can truly be trusted, with everything set to be revealed when No Time to Die is finally unleashed in theaters on October 8th.

Daniel Craig debuted as James Bond back in 2005’s Casino Royale, with the actor going on to earn praise from both fans and critics alike for his performance in the series. No Time to Die serves as the actor’s final turn as the spy, which sets anticipation high, with the film’s many release delays only adding more excitement to its upcoming release. Originally slated to land in theaters in spring of last year, No Time to Die served as one of the first major films to postpone its release due to the spread of the coronavirus around the globe.

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Joining Craig, Lynch, and De Armas in the film are Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Billy Magnussen, Rory Kinnear, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah along with Jeffrey Wright and Ralph Fiennes. The film was directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, who also wrote the film along with Neal Purvis & Robert Wade (Spectre, Skyfall), Scott Z. Burns (Contagion, The Bourne Ultimatum), and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Killing Eve, Fleabag).

The debut of the film will be a bittersweet experience, as the excitement from fans will be matched by sadness over it being Craig’s last outing as the character.

No Time to Die hits theaters on October 8th.

