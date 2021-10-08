No Time To Time: James Bond Movie Releases Final Trailer

✖

MGM Studios has released the final trailer for No Time To Die, Daniel Craig's final James Bond movie. MGM intended to release the film last year, but it became one of the earliest to succumb to COVID-19-induced delays. It is currently set to debut on October 8th, a date MGM is hanging onto as the studio has lost considerable amounts of money to advertising each time the film's date has changed. No Time To Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (Beasts of No Nation, True Detective) and stars Craig, for the fifth time, as Ian Fleming’s James Bond 007.

"This thing is just bigger than all of us," Daniel Craig said on The Tonight Show last October concerning No Time To Die's many delays. "We want to release the movie at the same time all around the world and this isn't the right time."

In 2019, Craig also reflected last year on his good fortune in getting to play Flemming's superspy one last time. "Being in Jamaica is just exciting on so many levels for me," Craig told HeyUGuys. "I haven’t been here for one. But also this is where [James Bond author Ian] Fleming wrote them so they were created here. There’s always been a connection, a whatever family connection. Somehow he’s always ended up here for some reason or another. A lot of the movies have been shot here. We’re just incredibly fortunate to get a chance to be here and we’re getting looked after so beautiful. The sunshine, there’s a beach over there. I’m so happy; I just can’t tell you."

However, this is the end of the line for his tenure as Bond. "This is it. That’s it, it’s over," Craig told Entertainment Weekly in 2020. "But I, for one, am incredibly happy I got the chance to come back and do another one, because… this movie, whatever people think of it — who knows what people are going to think of it — everybody, including these people here, just put everything into it. And we did our best. And it feels like that. I know it sounds simplistic, but we did."

Neal Purvis & Robert Wade (Spectre, Skyfall), Cary Joji Fukunaga, Scott Z. Burns (Contagion, The Bourne Ultimatum), and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Killing Eve, Fleabag) each had a hand in writing No Time To Die. The film stars Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, Rory Kinnear, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah with Jeffrey Wright and Ralph Fiennes.

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. No Time To Die opens on October 8th.