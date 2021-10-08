James Bond Retrospective With Daniel Craig To Air On Apple TV

✖

James Bond No Time to Die is (still) coming to theaters in November, but to prepare moviegoers for its arrival, MGM and Apple TV are going stream a new James Bond retrospective for 007 fans to dive into. Titled Being James Bond, the featurette will be focused on Daniel Craig's tenure as James Bond, which will be ending with this 25th film in the franchise. Being James Bond will be released exclusively on the Apple TV app, and will be available from September 7th to October 7th. That falls in perfect line with No Time To Die's release dates in the UK (September 30th) and US (October 8th) markets.

You can watch the trailer for Being James Bond below! "Discover the untold story of Daniel Craig’s 007 legacy in the special retrospective, Being James Bond, on Apple TV September 7."

Daniel Craig has been playing James Bond since the release of Casino Royale all the way back in 2006. Craig was a controversial choice at the time because he (god forbid) had blond hair and blue eyes. It also didn't help that Craig's predecessor Pierce Brosnan was beloved in the role of Bond, or that MGM was going in a bold new direction with the franchise, making it something of a tonal soft reboot with hard-hitting grounded action (and violence), as well as a deeper and more complex examination of who James Bond is.

Ultimately, however, after four films Craig's version of James Bond has become an icon all his own. Ironically enough, Daniel Craig now finds himself in the position having come full-circle to where Pierce Brosnan once stood. As Craig plans to end his run as 007, fans are having a hard time letting go of him in the role, while talk of what comes next for the franchise (and how different it could be) is sparking "controversy" in the fandom. In other words, nothing has really changed when it comes to the issue of the transitions of the James Bond franchise.

When discussing the next James Bond actor while on The Tonight Show, Daniel Craig had some frank advice:

"Don't f*ck it up. It's a beautiful, amazing thing. Leave it better than when you found it."

James Bond No Time to Die will also star Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, and Billy Magnussen. Christoph Waltz will be making a return as the villain Blofeld. You can read the official synopsis for No Time to Die below:

"In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

Being James Bond will be released on September 7th, only on Apple TV. No Time to Die will be in theaters on October 8th.